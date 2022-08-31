Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Why Putin has snubbed Gorbachev for state funeral

Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Break with tradition | The Queen will meet the new prime minister at Balmoral next week for the first time in her reign, Buckingham Palace said. The 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, has taken the decision at this stage to provide certainty for the Prime Minister's diary. It comes as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will appear in the final Tory leadership hustings tonight. Follow the action in our live blog.

The big story: What's behind Putin's Gorbachev snub

He has been hailed as a man of peace who helped bring down the Berlin Wall and end the Cold War without bloodshed, but Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will reportedly not be given a state funeral, according to Russian state-linked media.

Gorbachev died last night in Moscow, aged 91. He oversaw the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, an event that Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, has previously described as a "catastrophe".

Putin took half a day to issue a personal statement on Gorbachev's death, with a backhanded half compliment on his place in history.

Read this analysis on how the lack of a state funeral avoids causing diplomatic difficulties for the Putin regime and reflects Gorbachev's strained relationship with Russia's president.

Gorbachev set out to revitalise the sclerotic Communist system through democratic and economic reform; it was never his intention to abolish it.

Read on for the defining moments of his political career.

This gallery tells the Nobel Peace prize winner's life story in pictures and Ross Clark outlines why Britain should celebrate Gorbachev's life.

If you have not had time yet, be sure to read Gorbachev's Telegraph obituary .

Drunken shootout

The achievements of Gorbachev could not be more starkly contrasted than with those of Putin, whose forces are scrambling to plug in holes in their frontline after their "thin" defences were pushed back by "some distance" in a Kherson counter-offensive, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The first official news from Western sources on the strength of Ukraine's counter-attack comes as a Moscow investigation said a Russian soldier shot dead two FSB officers in occupied Kherson after he was caught swigging alcohol while in uniform.

His drinking companion, a sergeant, was also killed in the drunken shootout with the FSB officers.

500-mile hitchhike

Putin continues to slash gas supplies to Europe, driving up energy prices and raising the risk of blackouts and rationing this winter.

It came as little surprise to learn that eurozone inflation surged to another record high in August, fuelled by soaring energy prices that are threatening to plunge the region into recession.

Read more on the drastic measures being taken across Europe to combat the looming energy crisis.

The human cost of the war remains equally apparent, after the emotional 20-minute reunion of a Ukrainian soldier and his wife caught the attention of over two million people online.

Father-of-two Maxim Lietova, 38, hitchhiked 500 miles across Ukraine to see his family for just one day before he was deployed to the frontlines against the Russian invasion.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Saudi women beaten in video

Saudi Arabia is investigating a disturbing video which shows security forces beating young women and dragging them around by their hair after they reportedly staged a hunger strike over poor living conditions in an orphanage. It came as a Saudi woman was sentenced to more than 40 years in jail for comments posted on social media, the second harsh sentence to be passed down this month to female online activists. The video, which has shocked Saudis after going viral, shows the group of men holding down women dressed in black abayas while they are lashed with belts and sticks. It comes amid a crackdown on female activists.

Wednesday interview

‘All that matters is I get to do the things I wish my mother had’

Stella McCartney: ‘I think my childhood in Scotland was where I felt cleanest’

Stella McCartney talks to Lisa Armstrong about life in a famous family and not getting 'gnarly' in her old age

Read the full interview

Sport briefing: Chelsea's new 'generational talent'

Andy Murray is taking on Eduardo Nava in his second round match at the US Open. Follow the action in our live blog and here is the schedule for Britain's other players. Meanwhile, it is understood that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly will continue talks over a £20 million deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of Thursday's summer transfer deadline, despite the Barcelona forward suffering a fractured jaw during a terrifying robbery at his family home in Spain. The former Arsenal player is their primary target now a deal for Wesley Fofana has been completed, with the French centre-back announced as a £70million arrival. John Percy analyses why Fofana is a generational talent who could become one of the best defenders in the world.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: Labour's fresh strike headache

A new Labour strike row threatens to overshadow the party's conference as rail workers plan a 24-hour walkout at the same time. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail will walk out from midday on Monday, September 26. This coincides with Labour's annual conference which runs from Sunday, September 25 to Wednesday, September 28 in Liverpool, creating another headache for Sir Keir Starmer. Commuters face yet more chaos after train drivers at 12 rail companies voted to walk out on September 15. Here are all the details on the lines affected and Tom Harris analyses why the unions have declared war on Sir Keir.

Tonight starts now

Arcade Fire | It all came tumbling down for Win Butler – literally. As Arcade Fire opened their latest tour in Dublin, suddenly overshadowed by events off-stage, gravity met frontman. During the encore, Butler, who had been standing atop a piano basking in the love of the audience, slipped, and the thud rang out as loudly as the call-and-response singalongs that are this Canadian-American indie group's signature. As a metaphor, it was almost too good. Arcade Fire's image as the people's rockers has been shaken by multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Butler. Ed Power reviews the show as the band tour the UK and Ireland until September 8, and Olivia Petter analyses why Butler and indie rock's manipulative 'good guys' are the absolute worst.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

