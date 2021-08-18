Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Tory MPs attack 'wing and a prayer' exit from Afghanistan

Your evening briefing from The Telegraph

Sean Lock dies | Comedian Sean Lock, the star team captain of Channel 4 show 8 out of 10 Cats who was known for his deadpan delivery, has died of cancer at the age of 58. Ed Power describes how he was a comedian like no other, with a style evoking images of Samuel Beckett somehow trapped inside a Tommy Cooper punchline. Also an original and confident stage performer, read his Telegraph obituary.

The big story: 'Wing and a prayer' Afghan exit attacked

Boris Johnson is facing a furious backlash from his own MPs over the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan, as he was accused of retreating "on a wing and a prayer" with his foreign policy "in tatters".

Theresa May, Mr Johnson's predecessor in Downing Street, and two Tory chairs of parliamentary select committees led the criticism of the Government.

The Prime Minister could be seen rolling his eyes as Mrs May questioned the widespread view that the Taliban would not overrun Kabul after the United States and its allies withdrew their troops.

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the foreign affairs committee, below, recalled his own experiences in Afghanistan and was applauded by MPs as he took his seat.

Describing the image of a man carrying his dead child through Helmand Province, he told MPs: "This is what defeat looks like: when you no longer have the choice of how to help.

This doesn't need to be defeat. But at the moment, it damn well feels like it."

Andrew Mitchell writes for the Telegraph that Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis and Britain must act.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said "the Prime Minister's judgement on Afghanistan has been appalling," and criticised him for failing to plan for the withdrawal of troops or to replace US troops with other NATO forces.

The judgement of one his backbenchers, Richard Burgon, the Leeds MP and former deputy leadership candidate, has also been called into question, after he demanded that reparations now be paid to the Taliban government.

Tom Harris thinks the Labour Left can barely disguise their satisfaction at the West's defeat, while Simon Clarke outlines why the hard-Left's suggestion shows their warped world view.

Biden approval at lowest

Many MPs took aim at Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have dropped to the lowest level of his presidency.

A new poll found that only 46pc of American adults approved of Mr Biden's overall performance, the lowest level recorded in weekly polls that started when he took office in January.

Just 44pc thought he was doing a "good job" in Afghanistan.

Frank Luntz and Mark Montgomery think the Afghan debacle will destroy the Biden presidency.

Elsewhere, Afghans hired by international humanitarian organisations say they feel abandoned by their employers as international aid workers evacuate, with NGO workers describing offices left in chaos and poor communication from management.

'What has US offered us?'

In the days before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the Telegraph was on the ground planning a documentary telling the story of how life would change for those left behind.

Most people told us it would be weeks, not months, before the Taliban managed to take the whole country. It turned out to be days.

An Afghan military commander spoke to Ben Farmer about his disillusionment with the US and called on the West not to legitimise the Taliban.

Hundreds of people in the eastern city of Jalalabad paraded the Afghan national flag through the streets in a rare early show of public dissent.

Taliban militants fired in the air to disperse the crowds, but there were conflicting reports on numbers of casualties.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Ultra-orthodox Jews' childcare cut

Israel's government is bracing for a major clash with ultra-orthodox Jews over plans to cut childcare subsidies in what could deepen a bitter rift between secular and religious citizens. The reforms, tabled by the secular right-wing finance minister Avigdor Liberman, would scrap monthly 1,000 shekel (£220) childcare payments for ultra-orthodox families unless both parents take jobs. The reforms are controversial as around half of the male ultra-orthodox community refuse to work, instead devoting their days to studying the Torah. Read on for details.

Wednesday interview

Raul Jimenez: Doctors told me it was a miracle I survived

Raul Jimenez - Getty Images Europe

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez insists retirement was never an option, but he tells John Percy how he still recalls the chilling diagnosis from medics after his sickening head injury

Read the full interview

Sport briefing: Why Kane anger is a lose-lose for Levy

There is always the consideration that Daniel Levy is just playing for time, pushing the price a little higher, antagonising the key actors and then, when everyone is just thoroughly exhausted by it all, Harry Kane will be permitted to join Manchester City in the late evening of Aug 31, transfer deadline day. Yet as the Telegraph lays clear the extent of Kane's frustration with Levy, Samuel Wallace sets out why the striker's anger makes this a lose-lose situation for Tottenham's chairman. With just under two weeks left in this summer's transfer window, here is a guide to the business every Premier League club needs to complete. You can read all of this with a subscription costing £1 for three whole months.

Editor's choice

Business briefing: British pensioners being left behind

The Government is set to deny pensioners a historic increase in the state pension, despite Britain having one of the worst pension provisions in the developed world. Britain has long been known for having one of the lowest state pensions, lagging behind many comparable countries. This maps shows how UK pensioners are worse off than those in the EU.

Tonight starts now

Changing Rooms | The TV behemoth that launched an entire genre of tacky DIY home decor challenges (and a millennium-era boom in MDF and feature walls) returns to our screens for the first time in 17 years. And the good news is, the revival of Changing Rooms on Channel 4 at 8pm is as unapologetically garish and rough around the edges as ever. Admittedly, there is no sign of Carol Smillie, Linda Barker or cheeky-chappy carpenter "Handy" Andy Kane. But continuity is assured by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, lumbering like a leather-trousered designer dinosaur. Read more and view the rest of tonight's TV listings.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Babar at 90 | He has survived accusations of colonialism to reach his 90th birthday but can this elephant in the room continue in our survive our sensitive times? Despite adorning fashion brands and never being out of print, Saskia Solomon presents Babar and the story of the po-faced critics who tried to cancel him.