Wednesday evening news briefing: PM unveils five promises

Good evening. Rishi Sunak has made five promises to the country in his first major speech of the year, as he sought to show the public that he was dealing with the various crises engulfing the nation. We have analysis on all of the pledges and whether they are achievable. But, first, the headlines.

Royals | The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using the former South African president’s name to pull in Netflix audiences in their latest documentary, saying: “It’s deeply upsetting and tedious.” Allison Pearson writes that the King may forgive Prince Harry, but the British people never will. Meanwhile, it has emerged that a group of British ex-military personnel led by Jack Mann, one of Prince Harry’s closest friends, was intercepted by police while trying to board a plane to Libya last month.

The big story: PM's pledge to half inflation

It has been a baptism of fire for Rishi Sunak since he entered Downing Street, with rail strikes grinding the country to a halt and the NHS in the midst of a winter crisis.

The Prime Minister sought to take the offensive today by defining what he wants his premiership to deliver - but are his promises achievable?

The first one was to halve inflation - something Mr Sunak has long put down as one of the defining challenges of his tenure in Number 10 after Liz Truss’s economic plan sent interest rates soaring.

The Consumer Prices Index, the most commonly used measure for inflation, was 9.3 per cent in the year to November. A significant drop is expected this year.

Forecasts for the Office of Budget Responsibility expected inflation to peak around 11 per cent at the end of last year and drop so much that a halving is possible.

But much may depend on external factors, such as whether Vladimir Putin’s triggers a fresh Russian push in Ukraine or further tighten gas exports.

Mr Sunak has made it his mission to rescue the Tories’ reputation for economic competence and pledged to “make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services”.

However, economic experts already expect debt to fall over the next two years. In his speech, the Prime Minister also pledged to “grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country”.

The words are designed to offer hope that the Conservatives under his leadership have more to offer than just tax rises. However, this pledge could be viewed as rather woolly, with experts having already said the economy is likely to grow as the worst effects of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine recede.

Tom Harris writes that Britain’s problems are "too serious for tinkering" and "if the Prime Minister doesn’t grasp that he will face Jim Callaghan’s fate".

'Cut waiting lists'

NHS waiting lists are at record levels thanks to the Covid backlog and winter pressures. In his speech, the Prime Minister promised that “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”.

But how easy will this be? Experts have warned that waiting lists will continue to rise well into this year as previously-undiagnosed problems become apparent.

Dan Martin and Ben Riley-Smith write that Mr Sunak is gambling that the turnaround takes place well in advance of the next election, but if problems get worse – and industrial action continues – he could find his pledge very difficult to achieve.

'Stop the boats'

Finally, the Prime Minister made what could be the hardest pledge of all to meet – tackling the rising level of illegal immigration across the Channel.

Mr Sunak said his government would “pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed”.

More than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats last year, up 60 per cent on the previous year. The huge increase came despite attempts by successive home secretaries to get to grips with the problem - revealing just how challenging this promise may be to keep.

World news: Putin sends hypersonic missiles past UK

President Vladimir Putin has sent a warship armed with new hypersonic cruise missiles on a training mission past Britain to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean. In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence repeated unverified claims that unauthorised use of mobile phones gave Ukraine coordinates to carry out one of the most deadly single strikes on a Russian position.

The ‘soul’ of Abbey Road and growing up with The Beatles – as told by Mary McCartney

The photographer-turned-director grew up around the famed music studio. Now she has gathered rock royalty to tell its stories

Read the interview

Sport news: West Ham co-owner David Gold dies

David Gold, West Ham United’s joint-chairman, has died aged 86 following a short illness. The Premier League club announced Gold had passed away “peacefully” on Wednesday morning with his daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée, Lesley, by his side. A lifelong West Ham fan, Gold bought the club along with business partner David Sullivan in January 2010 before helping oversee their controversial move from Upton Park to the London Stadium. Meanwhile, Harlequins prop Joe Marler has proclaimed that slurs against opponents’ parents are “the norm” in rugby.

  1. Film | Was ‘It girl’ Clara Bow the real-life epitome of Babylon – or one of predatory Hollywood’s earliest victims?

  2. Beauty | How I stopped looking tired all the time

  3. Cars | Bond Bug: the 70s style icon that stood the test of time

Business news: Energy support reduced for businesses

The Chancellor confirmed in a meeting with businesses today that energy support will be reduced from March. Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the Treasury will announce the conclusion of the review of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme in the House of Commons next week, which will outline support for businesses when the current six month scheme ends in March. The Chancellor told business leaders at the Treasury today that the £18bn scheme is unsustainably expensive and that the current scheme was always time limited to six months. It comes as households are forecast to pay £500 less than feared on their energy bills in the second half of this year after gas prices dropped to their lowest levels since before the war in Ukraine.

How 2023 is your wardrobe? | A new year calls for a new season calls for a new wardrobe – or so the ghost of fashion diktats past would claim. But if recent events have taught us anything, it’s that, while it’s lovely to buy new things, it’s equally lovely – and less expensive – to rediscover and repurpose old ones. From metallics to Mary Jane shoes, meet this year's hottest styles – some of which you may already own.

I swapped fasting and wellness for a boxing retreat in Jersey – and I haven't looked back | Who says wellness retreats have to be all soothing music and essential oils? Sudi Pigott went to a boutique boxing studio in Jersey – a fitness trend that’s currently all the rage among the island’s smart set. Read all about her experience of the new kind of wellness retreat styled “box and detox”.

