Wednesday evening news briefing: Hundreds of thousands without drinking water after dam collapse, says Zelensky

Good evening. The Duke of Sussex launched his phone hacking claim to stop his wife Meghan from suffering abuse, the High Court has heard. We also have the latest news on the Kakhovka dam collapse, as Volodymyr Zelensky warned that hundreds of thousands of people were without drinking water.
Prince Harry returns to the High Court
Our Royal Editor Victoria Ward writes that Harry was emboldened for his second day in court – but still couldn’t land a punch.
Asked when he first approached solicitors to bring a claim against Mirror Group Newspapers, Harry said it came about when talking about ways to protect his then new wife.
The Duke also claimed he may have been hacked on a “daily basis” over a period spanning 15 years, but admitted he had no evidence to show he was targeted. You can read what the Duke had to say in the High Court on our live blog.
Rosa Silverman has a piece on Harry and the problem of ‘litigation addiction’.
Hundreds of thousands without drinking water after dam collapse, says Zelensky
Hundreds of thousands of people in southern Ukraine have been left without access to drinking water as floodwaters continue to rise after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.
Satellite images have revealed the extent of the destruction - you can view before and after photos here.
As Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberately bringing down the 30-metre-high structure with pre-laid explosives, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon warns that we are now dangerously close to nuclear war. Our live blog has the latest news on the destruction.
Rory McIlroy: ‘I still hate LIV – but have resigned myself to Saudi money in golf’
Rory McIlroy has backed the merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but restated his opposition to LIV Golf and his fellow professionals who defected.
We have McIlroy’s comments on our live blog, as he spoke for the first time since the bombshell deal was announced.
James Corrigan reports that McIlroy became involved in a foul-mouthed slanging match at a players meeting on Tuesday night as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan attempted to justify the merger.
Pope Francis | The head of the Catholic Church was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning to undergo an operation, prompting renewed concerns about the state of his health.
Matt Ratana | Handcuffed man ‘killed Met Police officer with antique revolver hidden under arm’
Politics | Labour on course for 140-seat majority at next election, poll suggests
Property | Mortgage repossessions hit highest level since pandemic - latest updates
Scotland | Boy, 14, dies in ‘tragic accident’ at school
‘Somerset gimp’ | Joshua Hunt appears in Crown Court charged with outraging public decency
Tim Stanley | No wonder Kemi Badenoch is the next Margaret Thatcher – she’s terrifying
Jeremy Warner | Things look bad, but the economy may not be as doomed as it seems
Allison Pearson | Jacinda Ardern was a Covid tyrant and hypocrite – her damehood is a travesty
Rev Richard Coles | How charred shoulder blades, tea leaves and molten lead are used as crystal balls
Neil Record | Government is squeezing pension pots until savers squeak
Pictured: ‘Non-human spacecrafts’ found by US ‘for decades’
A whistleblower has claimed that spacecrafts and the bodies of ‘pilots’ have been found by the US government for decades
World news: Violence breaks out at US school over recognition of Pride month
Parents and LGBT activists in California clashed outside a school as its board debated whether or not to recognise June as Pride month. You can watch a video of the clashes here.
Emerson Palmieri: ‘I couldn’t understand Moyes’ Scottish accent!’
Exclusive: West Ham left-back on his first relegation battle, reaching a European final and why players had to intervene at AZ Alkmaar
Business news: Holidaymakers face summer flights chaos as airport staff announce strikes
British holidaymakers are bracing for travel chaos as more than 2,000 Heathrow airport security guards will go on strike this summer. Oliver Gill has more information on what dates will be affected by the strike.
Property | ‘My property empire is booming in the only place where buy-to-let Britain isn’t dying’
The Midults | ‘My future parents-in-law are terrible people’
Fashion | Why Anna Wintour won Vogue’s war on woke
Jude Bellingham | Real Madrid agree £115m deal with Borussia Dortmund
Rugby | London Irish file for administration after Premiership suspension
Tennis | Katie Boulter hits back at Dan Evans’ comments on state of British tennis
Football | Qatari Sheikh Jassim makes fifth and final offer for Manchester United
Rugby World Cup | England’s centre options – make your selections
Review | Arnold, Netflix: less muscle, more grilling is needed to uncover the real Schwarzenegger
TV | Britain’s Forgotten Pensioners: Dispatches, Channel 4, 10pm
