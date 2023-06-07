Wednesday evening news briefing: Hundreds of thousands without drinking water after dam collapse, says Zelensky

Good evening. The Duke of Sussex launched his phone hacking claim to stop his wife Meghan from suffering abuse, the High Court has heard. We also have the latest news on the Kakhovka dam collapse, as Volodymyr Zelensky warned that hundreds of thousands of people were without drinking water.

Prince Harry returns to the High Court

Our Royal Editor Victoria Ward writes that Harry was emboldened for his second day in court – but still couldn’t land a punch.

Asked when he first approached solicitors to bring a claim against Mirror Group Newspapers, Harry said it came about when talking about ways to protect his then new wife.

The Duke also claimed he may have been hacked on a “daily basis” over a period spanning 15 years, but admitted he had no evidence to show he was targeted. You can read what the Duke had to say in the High Court on our live blog.

Rosa Silverman has a piece on Harry and the problem of ‘litigation addiction’.

Hundreds of thousands without drinking water after dam collapse, says Zelensky

Hundreds of thousands of people in southern Ukraine have been left without access to drinking water as floodwaters continue to rise after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam.

Satellite images have revealed the extent of the destruction - you can view before and after photos here.

As Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberately bringing down the 30-metre-high structure with pre-laid explosives, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon warns that we are now dangerously close to nuclear war. Our live blog has the latest news on the destruction.

Rory McIlroy: ‘I still hate LIV – but have resigned myself to Saudi money in golf’

Rory McIlroy has backed the merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but restated his opposition to LIV Golf and his fellow professionals who defected.

We have McIlroy’s comments on our live blog, as he spoke for the first time since the bombshell deal was announced.

James Corrigan reports that McIlroy became involved in a foul-mouthed slanging match at a players meeting on Tuesday night as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan attempted to justify the merger.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Pope Francis | The head of the Catholic Church was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning to undergo an operation, prompting renewed concerns about the state of his health.

Pictured: ‘Non-human spacecrafts’ found by US ‘for decades’

A whistleblower has claimed that spacecrafts and the bodies of ‘pilots’ have been found by the US government for decades

World news: Violence breaks out at US school over recognition of Pride month

Parents and LGBT activists in California clashed outside a school as its board debated whether or not to recognise June as Pride month. You can watch a video of the clashes here.

Interview of the day

Emerson Palmieri: ‘I couldn’t understand Moyes’ Scottish accent!’

Exclusive: West Ham left-back on his first relegation battle, reaching a European final and why players had to intervene at AZ Alkmaar

Read the interview

Business news: Holidaymakers face summer flights chaos as airport staff announce strikes

British holidaymakers are bracing for travel chaos as more than 2,000 Heathrow airport security guards will go on strike this summer. Oliver Gill has more information on what dates will be affected by the strike.

