Wednesday evening news briefing: 'Hostile aircraft' enter Israel from Lebanon
Good evening. A Lebanese terror group has sent a large number of “hostile aircraft” into Israel, the IDF said on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Buckingham Palace has said the King is “appalled” by the “barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel”.
Footage reveals moment Luton Airport car park collapses
Video footage has emerged apparently showing the moment a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport partially collapsed after a diesel car caught fire before spreading to other vehicles. CCTV captured from inside the terminal car park appears to show the ceiling crashing to the ground after one car caught alight on Tuesday night. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said the multi-storey building suffered “significant structural collapse” as more than 100 firefighters tackled the flames at the height of the blaze.
King appalled by ‘barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel’
His Majesty, who made an historic first visit to Israel and the West Bank in 2020, is “extremely concerned” about the conflict and has asked to be kept abreast of developments. A Palace spokesman said it was “a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated”. He added: “His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.
‘Hostile aircraft’ enter Israel from Lebanon
A Lebanese terror group has sent a large number of “hostile aircraft” into Israel, the IDF said on Wednesday. Air alert systems showed a huge number of red warnings in northern Israel, while sirens went off in every town. The IDF alerted the nation to an “aerial intrusion” with unconfirmed reports saying it may include drones and paragliders. Giora Zaltz, a community leader in northern Israel said: “This is what we feared, what we were preparing for.” The report suggests a new front may have opened in the war.
World news: ‘Human remains’ recovered from debris of Titan submersible
The US Coast Guard has recovered remaining debris, including presumed human remains, from the Titan submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard. The Coast Guard said that the recovery and transfer of remaining parts was completed last Wednesday, and a photo showed the intact aft portion of the 22-ft vessel.
Business news: Boost for British weapons maker as US sales drive record order book
A surge in US defence spending has boosted British weapons maker QinetiQ, which revealed a record order book in the first half of the year. QinetiQ, which produces drones, military robots and electric tanks, said it had received £950m of orders over the period, most of which were from the US military. Read more about the wider impact increased geopolitical tensions have had on defence spending.
Live markets news: Putin warns Russia and Saudi Arabia could keep cutting oil supplies
