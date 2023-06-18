Wednesday cast confirms a new Addams family member is joining season 2

Do the "Goo Goo Muck" dance: Wednesday is adding a new Addams family member in season 2.

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), and Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin) addressed fan theories at Netflix's global fan event Tudum over the weekend, confirming that a new character will be introduced — "but we don't know who," Galpin said.

Ortega and her costars have some ideas as to which missing Addams they would like to see join the mix, though. "I would love to see Cousin Itt," Ortega shared, while Myers, Sunday, and Doohan called for an appearance from Grandmama. Pubert Addams, baby brother of Wednesday and Pugsley, featured in 1993's Addams Family Values and 1998's Addams Family Reunion, has also been absent from the series.

The cast also addressed theories that Professor Weems, a shapeshifter portrayed by Gwendoline Christie, could be alive and well despite being stabbed in episode 8, instead inhabiting the body of butler Lurch, whose right eye color noticeably changes throughout the episodes. "It makes sense," Galpin said. "If I don't see her eyes go dead, then technically, you know...," Sunday mused.

Myers confirmed that season 2 "is being worked on right now," but "the storyline is so top secret even we don't know what's going to happen."

Ortega, also a producer on the series, previously teased a much "bolder" and darker season, noting that writers may forego romance for Wednesday as her studies continue at Nevermore Academy. "I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted and I think a show like this, with vampires and werewolves and super powers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," she recently told Elle Fanning for Variety's Actors on Actors. "I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

