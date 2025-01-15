Wednesday’s briefing: Jota saves Liverpool and Arsenal lose Jesus

Diogo Jota came off the bench to score a vital equaliser as Premier League leaders Liverpool drew 1-1 at high-flying Nottingham Forest while Manchester City’s frustrations continued.

The champions surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Brentford but there was joy for Graham Potter as he claimed his first win as West Ham manager.

Jota rescues Liverpool

It ends level at the City Ground. #NFOLIV pic.twitter.com/lE5wNVD4gQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2025

Portuguese forward Jota had been on the field less than a minute when he headed home a corner from fellow substitute Kostas Tsimikas at the City Ground.

His effort cancelled out Chris Wood’s first-half opener and ensured Arne Slot’s side would maintain a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool had numerous chances in a strong finish but were denied by inspired Forest keeper Matz Sels.

The point was still enough to lift Forest into second, above Arsenal on goal difference.

City woe but Potter pleasure

Pep Guardiola’s champions suffered a late capitulation as their disappointing campaign suffered another setback.

A double from Phil Foden looked to have put them on course for a third successive Premier League win for the first time since October but Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard replied in a dramatic finish.

City later learned they will face Leyton Orient in the FA Cup fourth round after Londoners beat Derby on penalties.

Potter’s new Hammers team beat Fulham 3-2 but his former club Chelsea needed a last-gasp equaliser from returning captain Reece James to salvage a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic rescued a 3-3 draw at Dundee thanks to an Arne Engels penalty in stoppage time.

Jesus out injured

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus us facing a long lay-off (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s worst fears have been realised after it was confirmed Gabriel Jesus is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Jesus was carried off on a stretcher during his side’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Sunday and the Gunners have now learned the Brazilian has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme,” read an Arsenal statement.

The news is another blow to Arsenal’s title hopes after Bukayo Saka was ruled out until March at the earliest with a torn hamstring.

Villa land Dutch forward

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Netherlands international Donyell Malen.

The 25-year-old forward, who scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga last season and helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final, has moved for a reported £21million.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.”

Tributes paid to Tony Book

Tony Book won four major trophies as City captain from 1968-70 (PA)

Mike Summerbee has led the tributes to former Manchester City captain and manager Tony Book following his death at the age of 90.

Book captained City to the First Division title in 1968, the FA Cup the following year and both the European Cup Winners’ Cup and League Cup in 1970. He was also manager when the club won the League Cup in 1976.

Summerbee, a team-mate during that golden era, said: “I think he was one of the best defenders the club has ever signed.

“I was close friends with George Best, and he always said Tony was his most difficult opponent, which is quite a compliment given George’s talent.

“He was a superb man. Very humble, kind and he will be sadly missed.”

What’s on today?

David Moyes is back as Everton manager (Carl Markham/PA)

David Moyes begins his second spell as Everton manager as the struggling Toffees host Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Scot, who was in charge at Goodison Park from 2002 to 2013, was confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor on a two-and-a-half year deal last weekend.

Malen is unlikely to be involved for Villa.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham clash at the Emirates Stadium while in-form Newcastle host Wolves and Crystal Palace visit Leicester.

In the Scottish Premiership, second-placed Rangers host Aberdeen.