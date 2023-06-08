Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White denies 'baseless, harmful claims' after sexual assault allegations

Percy Hynes White

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White is breaking his silence on the "campaign of misinformation" against him.

The actor, who plays Xavier Thorpe on the supernatural series, denounced the "false" rumors and "harmful, baseless claims" that have been made against him in an Instagram Story statement on Tuesday. While Hynes White didn't specifically state the particular allegations that he was addressing in the statement, his comments come months after he was accused of sexual assault on social media in January.

"Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats," Hynes White wrote. "Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message."

"The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims," he continued. "It's very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people."

Hynes White concluded, "I'm really thankful for everyone who's stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

Percy Hynes White/Instagram Percy Hynes White's Instagram Story statement

In a since-deleted tweet posted on Jan. 18, a Twitter user claimed that Hynes White assaulted her at a party and accused him of sexual activities with other women, one of which was allegedly a minor, per Variety. The user also reportedly claimed that Hynes White and his friends would hold parties where they would provide drugs and alcohol to minors in order to engage in sexual activities with them.

"He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20," the user tweeted, per the outlet. "He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile [sic] I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends."

Similar claims began to surface online following the user's tweet, which led to the hashtags #CancelPercy and #CancelPercyHynesWhite trending on the platform. Since then, many Wednesday fans have called for his character to be recast ahead of its second season.

EW has reached out to Hynes White's rep, who did not immediately reply.

