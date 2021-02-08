This pillow is a game-changer for anyone who snores or has acid reflux — and it has more than 4,200 reviews
Sleep is integral to our mental and physical health -- but between aches, pains and other persistent health issues, geting a good night's rest can seem nearly impossible.
Wedge pillows can be a gamechanging addition to your bedding for those who suffer from ailments like sleep apnea, back issues, heartburn, poor circulation and acrid reflux. Sleeping on a slight incline, gravity helps alleviate some of the health issues that can become worsened by sleeping horizontally. Instead of trying to rearrange a mountain of pillows, a polyurethane and memory foam wedge pillow, like the 7.5" Wedge Pillow by Relax Home Life can help make things more comfortable, so you can rest comfortably throughout the night.
Relax Home Life 7.5" Wedge Pillow
SHOP IT: Amazon, $120
What is it?
The 7.5" Wedge Pillow by Relax Home Life is a triangle shaped hypoallergenic wedge pillow made from premium grade polyeurothane foam available on Amazon that slightly elevates your head and chest while you rest. Each pillow is made with a 1.5" layer of memory foam that gently contours to the shape of your body allowing you to rest either on your back or side without putting strain on your neck or shoulders.
Wedge pillows can also be used to elevate the legs whlile you relax to allevaite pressure on your back and can even be used on your lap as a makeshift suface for your laptop or electronic device.
Relax Home Life's wedge pillow are sold with a breathable and machine washable bamboo viscose cover that helps regulate body temperature while you sleep.
What people are saying
All savvy online shoppers know that when it comes to making a purchase on Amazon, the reviews matter. Luckily, Relax Home Life's wedge pillow has more than 4,200 customer reviews and a 4.3-star rating that can help you make an informed decision before you buy.
"This is the fifth reflux pillow I've tried (and about $50 less than my last purchase), and I have to say, it's by far the most comfortable wedge to sleep on. Many of the other pillows were either too firm or they hurt or compressed my back," one shopper wrote. "Really happy with the price and value. It's a relief to have finally found one I don't hate using."
While some reviewers mentioned a hint of a smell after unpackaging their pillow, others noted that it's nothing concerning - and is good to use right out of the box.
"I had purchased another pillow, mostly to curb my snoring but to also allow myself to sleep on my back from time to time to alleviate a shoulder issue. That pillow, which was really expensive, had too much incline to it. I kept sliding down and would end up sleeping at the base. The other issue was it was huge," another wrote. "This pillow has a more gradual incline, is relatively firm, but the best part is that it's only a little over two feet wide. So many [pillows] I looked at were over or near two and a half feet wide, which consumed my queen size bed. This is plenty wide. The width, the firmness and the incline make this the perfect pillow for me (I do use this with a regular pillow on top). No real adjustment period, and I'm a side sleeper for the most part. And while there was a faint smell with my pillow, I could use it right away. I don't even notice the smell now (day three). And the price was great."
Verdict
Sleeping with acid reflux or body pains can be a nightmare, and without a proper night's sleep, we can't succeed or thrive in the rest of our waking lives. The Relax Home Life wedge pillow is an investment in your health and an easy way to help improve the quality of our sleep and help address or alleviate some of the issues that can keep us up at night.