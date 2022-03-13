Weddington wins 49th straight game, second NCHSAA state championship

Make it 49 in a row.

Weddington may not look like the best public school basketball team in North Carolina when the Warriors come out to warm up, but they sure play like it.

Undersized, but together, Weddington overwhelmed Panther Creek 75-58 in the N.C. 4A state championship Saturday, winning a title in the state’s largest class to match the 3A title the Warriors won a year ago.

To get to the finals, Weddington (31-0) had to rally in the final minutes to beat Olympic in the first round, and then against N.C. 4A heavyweights Chambers and North Mecklenburg in the regional semifinals and regional championship games, the Warriors were down -- and won -- in the final 60 seconds.

Saturday, there was no such drama.

Weddington’s 1-1-3 zone caused Panther Creek (23-8) problems early and the Warriors extended the zone to midcourt and trapped, making Panther Creek play at a pace it didn’t seem comfortable. Panther Creek, in its first state championship game, made enough baskets to keep the game around 10-to-12 points, but Weddington never seemed in danger. The Warriors eventually led by as many as 21 points, led by seniors Chase Lowe, Kyle Frazier and AJ Cook, three players who played together -- and won together -- since middle school.

Weddington has not lost since March 3, 2020 -- 49 games in two calendar years.

Call them champions. Again.

▪ For the second straight year, Weddington’s Chase Lowe was named championship game MVP.

▪ The eastern most outstanding player was Panther Creek’s Amari Odom.

▪ The western most outstanding player was Weddington’s Kyle Frazier.