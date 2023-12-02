Weddington stops Independence, will face Wilmington Hoggard in its first 4A state final

Weddington High School dominated the line of scrimmage and stopped Independence’s magical run through the NC 4A playoffs Friday.

The Warriors won, 34-14, and advanced to next Saturday’s state championship game against Wilmington’s Hoggard High School.

Hoggard (14-1) handled Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons in its semifinal, 41-20, at home Friday.

At Weddington, Independence took an early 7-3 lead on a 43-yard touchdown pass on its first possession, but the Patriots weren’t able to do much more on offense until Weddington had powered its way to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter.

The powerhouse Independence run game didn’t work, and QB Justin Little was harassed nearly every time he dropped back to pass.

Weddington, meanwhile, began to push back the Patriots’ defense, and Warriors’ quarterback Tyler Budge was able to run and pass and get his team down the field. After a strong drive gave the Warriors a 20-7 third-quarter lead, a bad snap on a punt by Independence gave Weddington another red zone possession.

The Warriors scored again, and put the game out of reach.

Independence had its chances early, including getting a turnover to get the ball at the Weddington 5 with a chance to build on a first-half lead. Weddington twice extended that drive on penalties, giving the Patriots two more first downs inside the 10.

Jayden Jones appeared to score after the second penalty, but a hold negated the play and the Patriots went backward after that. They missed a short field goal attempt.

Later, down 20, the Patriots did finally get going, getting a big pass play and a run with 80 seconds left in the third quarter to close to 27-14.

Independence recovered an onside kick and got the ball at the Weddington 45, but the drive stalled at the Weddington 30 after a fourth-down pass into the end zone fell incomplete. The Warriors followed their defensive stop with another punishing, run-heavy drive and scored with 6:39 to play to reestablish their 20-point lead.