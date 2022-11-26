Weddington stops AC Reynolds, advances to NCHSAA Western Regional championship

Weddington HIgh was once a N.C. 3A state power, winning 3AA state championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Now in the state’s largest class, 4A, the Warriors are one win away going to another state final.

Weddington got a big defensive stand in the fourth quarter and held off Asheville Reynolds’ 17-10 in a state quarterfinal Friday at home.

Weddington led 17-3 at the end of the third quarter before Reynolds hit a long scoring pass early in the fourth quarter. Later, Reynolds drove inside the Warriors 25, where the drive stalled. Reynolds got another shot to drive and score, geting the ball at its 42 with 2 minutes, 18 second.

Reynolds went four and out. And that was that.

Reynolds had beaten Chambers and Butler in back-to-back home upset wins to advance. Reynolds had not been this far in the playoffs since the ‘60s