This Wedding RSVP Card Is Going Viral For A Hilarious Menu Mistake

Photo credit: Reddit

When planning an elegant wedding, a lot of thought goes into determining what dishes go on the menu. But in the case of the below RSVP card, one mistake drastically shook up the dinner options.

In addition to beef and pork, children have apparently been added to the menu. We're guessing the couple meant to list an option for the children's menu, but boy, did someone mess up.

The RSVP card has gone viral since being posted to Reddit last week along with the caption, "I'll have the 10-year-old, please, medium rare..."

I just can't help but chuckle! It's a wonder no one caught this before sending out the wedding invitations.

Now, let's just hope the couple knows how to poke fun at themselves — and that all children who attend their special affair make it through the day.

