Wedding guest shows first vs. last drink of the night: ‘I think I’m gonna be sick’

Emerald Pellot
·2 min read

A wedding guest from the U.K. documented his progress as he got drunker throughout the reception.

While Sam Cornforth was at a wedding, he decided to play a little game which he dubbed his “favourite trend.” Conforth recorded himself each time he got another drink, whether it was a cocktail, beer or wine. As the night went on, he got more and more inebriated, making it increasingly difficult to keep track.

“My name is Sam, and this is my first drink,” he introduced himself. Then, every time he had another drink, he reintroduced himself, saying, “My name is Sam and this is my X drink.”

However, it’s easy to see how such a plan can quickly devolve as the night goes on. Conforth became increasingly intoxicated. He skipped his eighth drink and counted his 14th drink twice. From then on, it was all downhill.

But it was only by his 22nd drink did he show signs of self-awareness.

“I think I’m gonna be sick,” he said. Then he got another drink, of course.

“This is 22? 23? Something like that? I don’t know…this is 22?” he said. (It was 23.)

After that cocktail, he consumed yet another and declared it was his 23rd and final drink. In actuality, Conforth had closer to about 24 drinks.

He insisted in the comment section that this level of heavy drinking is the norm in the U.K.

“This is something ALL Americans need to see to understand us all better,” a user wrote. Conforth replied, “Should automatically be AirDropped to their phones when they land at Heathrow.”

“This is a normal quiet night out down the pub for us Brits!” a TikToker responded.

“I would quite literally be dead after that many drinks,” a person wrote.

The U.K. does have a more prominent drinking culture than the U.S. Although according to the San Francisco Examiner, both countries also face higher rates of substance use disorder.

“Unfortunately, both the U.K. and the U.S. experience alarming levels of alcohol abuse,” the publication stated. “According to the latest statistics, the U.K. is in the lead, with a 12% alcohol disorder rate, followed by 8% in the U.S. In comparison, the global average is 4.9%, which calls for urgent measures.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorder, help is available free 24/7. Contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline, at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889.

The post Wedding guest shows first vs. last drink of the night: 'I think I'm gonna be sick' appeared first on In The Know.

