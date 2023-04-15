What the wedding dress code says – and what it really means

Does a wedding invitation really tell you everything you need to know about the dress code? There may be a vague suggestion – “eveningwear” or “semi-casual” – but reading the semantics of the design on the card can often tell you more than the text.

Is black tie really optional, or in fact compulsory, when the invitation has a thick gilt edge? And what about when the invite states a city location, but is covered in garden-party florals?

Vow to get it right this year by considering all available clues before selecting your outfit. Here is the Telegraph Fashion Team’s guide to what to wear to every type of wedding this spring.

The black tie wedding

Caroline Leaper

Caroline Leaper - Andrew Crowley

Caroline wears: Brigitte midi, £155.96 to rent for four days, Hurr Collective; Manolo Blahnik Maysale shoes, rent options from £23, By Rotation; Pearl drop earrings, £255, Erdem; Bag, Caroline’s own

“Cocktail, black tie optional.” That was the stipulated dress code for a wedding I went to this month. Starting at 4pm and in a city venue, I understood the assignment: a midi to floor-length dress with some wow factor to it.

For this brief, fashion rental services come into their own. Rather than spending hundreds on an evening dress I likely wouldn’t want to wear more than a couple of times, I thought I’d browse HURR Collective to assess what was available to hire on my chosen dates – 150 options, it turned out.

Rather than sequins (which many in attendance did opt for) I picked something more unusual; a red dress with a corsage detail by Roksanda. Worth £1,295, it cost £155.96 to rent for four days.

There was a risk, with it arriving just days before the event, that I may end up scrambling round the shops at the last minute. When played online the rental game is definitely a gamble, and it helps to have a clear idea of what silhouettes you have enjoyed wearing in the past before you look. But this one worked and I loved that I could send it back guilt-free rather than worrying about whether I could

The destination wedding

Tamara Abraham

Tamara Abraham - Andrew Crowley

Tamara wears: Silk cowl top, £145, and wrap culottes, £220, both Jigsaw; Eos clutch, £360, Cult Gaia; Attie leather platforms, £359, LK Bennett

There are several challenges to consider with a destination wedding, but the primary one is always the weather. Portugal, where my friends will tie the knot in July, will be reliably hot, so I’ll need something breezy and lightweight.

This top and wrap culottes co-ord is that and so much more. The painterly print makes a refreshing change from florals, plus it has navy and black in it – useful because it can be styled with those staple hues when I wear it in future.

The tie-waist is adjustable and comfortable; the vertical panels and trim elongate my legs, and it’s loose enough that I can gorge on pastel de natas without worrying about fitting into it.

I prefer to travel with hand-luggage only, and this definitely won’t be an issue to pack, leaving plenty of space for my shoes, bag, jewellery – and of course my steamer so that I can be sure that it’s crease-free on the day.

The country wedding

Bethan Holt

Bethan Holt - Andrew Crowley

Bethan wears: Polka-dot dress, £295, Rixo; Platform sandals, £329, LK Bennett; Raffia bag, £199, LK Bennett; Hat, £69, LK Bennett

No matter what the setting of the wedding I’m going to, the minute the invitation lands my mind always goes to my favourite reference for these occasions: Four Weddings and a Funeral. It may be 29 years since its release, but some of the outfits look just as good now as they did then, especially Andie MacDowell’s and Kristin Scott Thomas’s.

Luckily this year I’m heading to Ireland for a wedding in a village by the sea, the ideal setting for a very FWAAF floppy hat – the perfect balance of elegant and bohemian but also great for shielding against sun and wind. Meanwhile, this spotty Rixo frock will be easy to dress down and incorporate into my everyday wardrobe later, as well as taking up minimal space for the journey.

The advice was once to wear wedges for any occasion where you might risk sinking into the grass but, thankfully, the revival of platforms offers a much cooler style solution. I found these LK Bennett ones so comfortable I think you could easily traipse through a field in them, should your country

The city wedding

Sophie Tobin

Sophie Tobin - Andrew Crowley

Sophie wears: Beaded recycled nylon dress, £395, Ganni; Patent faux leather shoes, £69, Charles & Keith; Cotton blazer, £99.99, Zara; Recycled sterling silver bangle, £380, Akva; Diamante and pearl earrings, £265, Pond

Ahead of any city wedding, it’s crucial to think about how your outfit might fare in transit. Are you taking the Tube to get there? Or walking along a cobblestone pavement?

Shoes that are comfortable, with heels that aren’t spindly, are your best choice. These Mary-Janes, from Charles & Keith, still look polished, but (literally) won’t fall through the cracks.

I loved the spring-ready colour of this jewelled Ganni dress, and would re-wear it on a more casual occasion with a T-shirt underneath. For my friend’s upcoming nuptials at a town hall in September, I’ll be adding a blazer over the top – the modern choice of cover-up.

My tip for choosing one that works for you is not to go too oversized – you don’t want to drown a feminine dress.

Even if you plan to recycle an old dress this year, it’s worth remembering this final note: statement earrings make everything better.

The Riviera wedding

Stephen Doig

Stephen Doig - Andrew Crowley

Stephen wears: Milton cotton and linen jacket, £395 and trousers, £169, Oliver Spencer; Bruno loafers, £425, Malone Souliers; Shirt and foulard, Stephen’s own

Riviera weddings call for an altogether lighter look than their British counterparts. Ditch the severe blacks and navy blues unless you’re channelling a brooding Dolce & Gabbana Sicilian vibe. Instead, pastels and stone-tones are your friends here.

Take this cream suit from Oliver Spencer; the brand’s a go-to for an easier fit of suiting that’s less traditional and stiff than formal tailoring. It’s a linen and cotton mix, which is important; all-linen can crumple terribly on a sweltering day.

I always advise men wearing a suit in balmy climes to opt for half-canvas, which means the back internal panel is taken out for an airier stance. Likewise this suit has drawstring trousers for extra informality (useful when those multiple Italian courses just keep on coming).

Pair with slip-on loafers – hidden socks are essential – and little flourishes like a foulard or pocket square for that sprezzatura flair. You may be a Brit abroad, but you should aim to dress like an Italiano native.

