Wedding Crashers 2 is on its way, according to Isla Fisher

Making a sequel to an acclaimed comedy film is a tough task to nail; just ask Adam McKay (Anchorman) and Ben Stiller (Zoolander).

The latest attempt will be 2005's Wedding Crashers which starred Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as a couple of sleazeballs who, well, crash weddings.

Isla Fisher, who starred in the film's most memorable role, seemed to confirm the news on The Today Show stating that her co-star Vaughn has told her the ball is rolling.

While far from confirmed, it seems a Wedding Crashers follow-up could be a likely bet considering the first one was deemed a relative success; it's credited as being the first film to pave the way for a resurgence in adult comedies.

Fisher currently stars alongside Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal in Tom Ford film Nocturnal Animals, a clip of which you can watch here.

Wedding Crashers also stars Rachel McAdams, Christopher Walker and an almost unrecognisable Bradley Cooper.

