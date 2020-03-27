Couple forced to postpone wedding due to coronavirus host own ceremony using 115 chocolate bunnies

A couple have put on a wedding ceremony using 115 chocolate bunnies after their big day was called off due to coronavirus (SWNS)

A bride and groom have been able to look on the bright side after their wedding was postponed due to coronavirus.

Mark Burton, 32, and his fiancée Frankie Lewis, 28, were due to get married on April 4th - and had bought 115 chocolate bunnies as gifts for their guests.

However, when their big day was called off, they hilariously decided to host a “bunny wedding” while in lockdown.

Mark, who works for a data science company, said: “While working from home on some pretty weird hours, we have an abundance of two things - bunnies and time.

Mark Burton and his future wife Frankie Lewis had purchased the sweet treats as gifts for guests (SWNS)

“So we decided to stage some recreations - mainly to stop us just scoffing the whole lot of them. Obvious one first - bunny wedding.”

Frankie fashioned some outfits for the bride and groom and even made a tiny order of service for the registrar.

Mark said: “It’s a bit awkward that all the guests are wearing the same as the bride but it didn’t cause a big scene, thankfully.”

He posted the photos on Twitter and people loved the funny idea.

The groom-to-be shared hilarious pictures to Twitter - including the bunnies boarding Noah's Ark (SWNS)

One user said: “Dude, you're going to make a great husband with that zany sense of humour...In lockdown in Spain and you just made us giggle.”

Another replied: “If I was trapped in my house with 115 choc bunnies...well by now I would be trapped in my house with 2 or 3 choc bunnies.”

After receiving thousands of ‘likes’, Mark later posted more photos of the bunnies lined up to board an ark.

He said: “As tradition dictates, the animals went two by two. And as the government dictates, they maintained a safe social distance of two bunny metres at all times.”

They also hosted a 'bunny' Olympics (SWNS)

Since the bunny wedding, the couple said the chocolate animals have been staying in shape by doing some yoga with Frankie outside.

They have also hosted their own bunny Olympics.

Mark added: “Continuing the really tenuous theme of recreating things which have been postponed, the Olympics may have been moved, but the bunny Olympics were a roaring success.

“It wasn’t the fastest sprint nor the longest javelin throw, but they gave it their all.”

The couple, who live and work in Thailand but had come home to the UK to get married, hope to tie the knot in April next year.