Bride and groom join Black Lives Matter protest straight after wedding

A bride and groom joined a Black Lives Matter protest straight after their wedding this weekend.

Dr Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon were taking photos outside Logan Hotel in Philadelphia, where they had just got married, when a march held in honour of George Floyd passed by them on Saturday.

In videos shared to Twitter, the newlywed couple can be seen deciding to join the crowd in a mark of support.

Holding hands, they both raise their fists in the air, before sharing a kiss - much to the delight of cheering onlookers bearing placards.

Speaking to E! News about the moment, their wedding planner Rev. Roxy Birchfield said: “They were supposed to get married at Legacy Castle and it was postponed.

She explained that with their New Jersey nuptials unable to take place, the couple decided to tie the knot on the hotel’s lawn instead.

It was when they were posing for photos outside the building that the protest passed them, and they proceeded to join the crowd all the way to City Hall.

The moment has gone viral on Twitter - where tens of thousands of people have praised them for pausing their big day celebrations to show solidarity with the movement.

I just witnessed a wedding party at the protest in Philadelphia and I am crying it’s so beautiful. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/TMyXTpDedG — remix skylar (@flex_apro) June 6, 2020

One person wrote: “I am crying it’s so beautiful.”

Another commented: “The power of love on so many levels.”

A third shared: “Congratulations to the beautiful couple! Such a touching display of love at a time when it's desperately needed.

And a fourth added: “Congratulations to the newlyweds! What a beautiful expression of love and hope for the future.”

Last month, Dr Perkins - who works as an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist in Delran and Hainesport, New Jersey - recently revealed on Instagram how she and her other half got engaged last year.

The medic wrote: “7 years ago he asked, I said no. He waited patiently. 5 years ago he asked, I said may be. He acted patiently.”

She continued: “2 years ago he let go, I came in. 1 year ago he asked, I said YES!”

The post - which captioned a shot of her future husband getting down on one knee - has received more than 4,000 ‘likes’.