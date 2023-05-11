'Worst predicted scenario': Some Russians soldiers flee Bakhmut as Ukraine makes gains. Live updates

Russia's Wagner mercenary group in war-battered Bakhmut, Ukraine, was under pressure Thursday after some Russian regulars fled their positions and had "thrown away" valuable ground to Ukrainian forces, the private militia's leader said.

"The situation on the flanks is developing according to the worst predicted scenario," Yevgeny Prigozhin said. He dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talk of delaying Ukraine's counteroffensive, saying it had already begun and was proving to be "unfortunately, partially successful."

Multiple Russian bloggers also said some Russian regulars had "left their positions" in or near the city. The Ukrainian military said 165 Russian soldiers were killed and 216 were wounded, and one was taken prisoner. Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized the Russian military for failing to provide enough ammunition and for lacking resolve in battle.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine's forces gained modest ground around Bakhmut in recent days. "Pervasive issues" with Russian combat capability, exacerbated by continued attrition in the Bakhmut area, appear to be limiting the ability of Russian forces to defend against localized Ukrainian counterattacks, the institute's assessment said.

Ukrainian servicemen fly a drone at a front line near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on May 8, 2023.

Developments:

∙ The U.K. is sending long-range Storm Shadows missiles with a range of almost 200 miles to Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed Thursday. The U.S. has balked at providing similar missiles amid concerns of expanding the war.

∙ The Pentagon confirmed that Ukrainian forces used the Patriot missile defense system to shoot down a Russian missile for the first time.

∙ Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said his country will contribute $1 billion to aid Ukraine's neighboring countries accepting Ukrainian refugees and to promote investment by Japanese companies.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs promised Western help to begin offensive

Ukraine needs more time, armored vehicles and weaponry promised by its allies before beginning its much-anticipated counteroffensive aimed at liberating hundreds of square miles of Russian-occupied land, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

Story continues

Zelenskyy, speaking to the BBC and other European broadcasters, said the attack could redraw front lines that have remained little changed for months.

"We can go forward, and, I think, be successful," Zelenskyy said. "But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time."

Russian forces have used the relative lull to fortify nearly 1,000 miles of front lines along the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson and the hotly contested eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. But in the eastern city of Bakhmut, the primary focus of fighting for several months, Ukrainian forces have seen gains in recent days.

Russia ramps up effort to recruit inmates

The Russian military has ramped up recruitment of Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine and signed on an estimated 10,000 convicts in April 2023 alone, the British Defense Ministry says. Since last summer, prisoners were the key pool of recruits for Russia's private Wagner Group mercenary team. But the Wagner Group "likely lost access to the Russian penal system" in February when its leader went public with his feud over ammunition supplies and other disputes, the ministry said on social media posts.

The recruitment campaign is part of a broad, intense effort by the Russian military to bolster its numbers, the assessment says, while "attempting to avoid implementing new mandatory mobilization, which would be very unpopular with the Russian public."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia war live updates: Russian soldiers flee Bakhmut