WEC's Equivalence of Technology tweaked ahead of Sebring round

The World Endurance Championship Equivalence of Technology has been tweaked ahead of this month's Sebring round.

The per-lap fuel allocation of the Toyota TS050 HYBRIDs remains unchanged for the Sebring 1000 Miles eight-hour race on March 15, but the corresponding figures for the privateer LMP1s have been edged downwards.

The fuel allocation, measured in megajoules per lap, has been reduced by just over two percent for the normally-aspirated independents, and by just over three percent for their turbocharged-powered rivals, since the previous WEC round in Shanghai last November.

This should be not be interpreted as a move in Toyota's favour because the maximum fuel flow and petrol per stint figures remain unchanged across all cars.

Instead it reflects the differences in circuit characteristics between Shanghai and Sebring.

WEC's EoT mission is impossible and unnecessary

The latest change in the EoT, the means by which the rule makers are trying to equalise hybrid and non-hybrid P1 cars, follows an increase of approximately 10% for the privateers at the Chinese round of the 2018/19 WEC superseason last year.

This was intended to prevent the drivers of privateer machinery having to lift and coast to avoid going over the per-lap fuel maximum that has been part of the WEC since 2014.

The EoT originally enshrined a small 0.25 percent advantage in Toyota's favour, but prior to Silverstone in August the Japanese manufacturer agreed to having it wiped out for all races bar the Le Mans 24 Hours.

