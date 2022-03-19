‘WeCrashed': Why Anne Hathaway Deliberately Didn’t Talk to Gwyneth Paltrow About Playing Her Cousin (Video)

Andi Ortiz
·2 min read
‘WeCrashed': Why Anne Hathaway Deliberately Didn’t Talk to Gwyneth Paltrow About Playing Her Cousin (Video)

In the first three episodes of “WeCrashed,” now streaming on Apple TV+, Gwyneth Paltrow gets name-dropped quite a bit. But no, series star Anne Hathaway didn’t talk to the actress about her presence in the story; she didn’t want to put Paltrow in that kind of position.

Why exactly does Paltrow come up? Well, for those who didn’t know, the actress is cousins with Rebecca Neumann, the co-founder of WeWork. At the start of “WeCrashed,” we learn that Rebecca (Hathaway) is writing for her cousin’s website when she meets Adam Neumann (Jared Leto).

As the episodes progress, Gwyneth is shown as almost a bit of a sore spot for Rebecca, like when she is constantly asked by her wedding guests in episode two whether the actress will be attending Rebecca and Adam’s wedding. But, Hathaway didn’t think it would be right to pry into their relationship and ask Gwyneth about it directly.

“I did not want to put anybody in that position. I think that that probably maybe would have been a bridge too far, you know?” Hathaway explained to TheWrap. “If somebody was playing me, and then I found out they talked to my cousins, it would have rubbed me the wrong way. So I tried to keep everything very respectful and conscious, and tried to proceed in a manner in which, again, if it were me that somebody was doing it to, you know, I would just want everything to be done respectfully, consciously, tentatively, all those things.”

Gwyneth Paltrow herself does not make an appearance in “WeCrashed,” nor does a fictionalized version of her played by another actress. In reality, she had very little to do with WeWork. The actress appeared in a promotional video with her cousin while Rebecca Neumann was promoting WeGrow, a private school she founded as an expansion of the “We” brand, designed to get away from traditional education curriculums.

That said, Hathaway did talk to other people that knew Rebecca and Adam Neumann closely. It’s what helped her the most in crafting the character. She just went further back in the timeline.

“What was helpful was talking to people that knew them, and had known them maybe for a long period of time, who knew them before they met each other, who knew them before the valuation [of WeWork] came in, and were able to kind of help me play certain shifts that had happened,” Hathaway said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • If a Scripted Netflix Series About U2 Is What You’re Looking for, You’ll Love This

    EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty ImagesIt’s 2022 and the rock ‘n’ roll biopic is not going anywhere. Following the trailer drop for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and the perplexing news that a Jackie Jormp-Jomp-style Billy Joel film is in the works with zero permission or participation from the Piano Man himself, it was announced on Friday that Netflix is developing a scripted series about Irish rock legends U2.Per The Hollywood Reporter, J.J. Abrams is pivoting from his sci-fi and action comfort zone to create the

  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rejects Dolly Parton's request to remove herself from nominations list

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said it is "proud" to continue with its nomination process after Parton previously requested to withdraw from contention.

  • U.K., U.S. intelligence suggests Russian invasion has stalled across Ukraine

    New British and American military intelligence suggests the Russian invasion of Ukraine has stalled on all fronts as it comes up against fierce resistance.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ottawa Senators approaching NHL trade deadline as sellers once again

    OTTAWA — Once again the Ottawa Senators appear poised to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. The Senators (21-34-5) are nowhere near playoff contention and are set to have their fifth straight losing record. This was supposed to be the start of the Senators turning things around. Back in 2019 owner Eugene Melnyk had said 2021 would be the start of a “five-year run of unparalleled success.” Things haven’t exactly gone as planned and so once again Senators general manager Pierre Dorion has the “