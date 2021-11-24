WeCook Welcomes Joe Beef's Executive Chef as Part of the Company's National Expansion Strategy

Due to Increasing Demand for WeCook's Ready-To-Eat Meals, Gabriel Drapeau Has Been Appointed Head of Culinary Operations for a New West Coast Production Facility Opening in 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Executive Chef Gabriel Drapeau announced his departure from Joe Beef Group and confirmed the start of a new professional challenge with Montreal-based ready-to-eat leader WeCook. Named the company's Head of Culinary Operations, Drapeau's mandate will be to support the brand's national expansion starting with the opening of a production facility in Calgary. Revolutionizing the meal subscription market for close to a decade, WeCook offers a vast selection of ready-to-eat meals for busy consumers looking for convenient choices that don't sacrifice on nutrition. Drapeau will work hand-in-hand with WeCook Executive Chef Daniel Quintal and Vice President of Operations Fabrice Semi-Bi. With their no cooking, no cleaning promise, WeCook is poised to deliver over 4 million meals in Quebec and Ontario this year.



WeCook Logo (CNW Group/WeCook meals)

"As we expand our meal-prep services across Canada, Gabriel's skills will be a tremendous asset to our organization," says WeCook CEO & Co-Founder Etienne Plourde. "His impressive culinary talent, matched with our expertise in meal prep, will undoubtedly propel us from number 1 in Quebec and Ontario to number 1 in Canada!"

SERVING UP NEW SKILLS

Joining Joe Beef Group in 2013 and juggling between le Vin Papillon, McKiernan, Liverpool House and Joe Beef, 32-year-old Chef Gabriel Drapeau brings a wealth of experience to the growing ready-to-eat industry. Trained in French cuisine, the Montreal-born chef loves to reinvent the mundane, by infusing unexpected cooking techniques into the most traditional dishes.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the WeCook family!" said Drapeau. "WeCook's goal of revolutionizing healthy meal-prep at home is something that really speaks to me. After years of CrossFit coupled with my knowledge in nutrition, I understand the value and convenience that WeCook delivers. I am forever thankful for my years with the Joe Beef Group, but I wanted to take on a new professional challenge. I am eager to tackle ready-to-eat."

Story continues

WHAT IS WECOOK?

WeCook was founded in 2013 by two busy entrepreneurs who wanted to spend less time in the kitchen, without compromising on a high-quality, nutritious diet. As a pioneer in the meal subscription market, WeCook's unique ready-to-eat offer has quickly made it the leader in the rapidly growing field. Meals are curated by an in-house chef, using only freshest ingredients sourced from local suppliers in a zero-waste facility. WeCook takes pride in delivering the highest quality, perfectly portioned meals right to your door! WeCook has expanded to 2 production facilities in the province and delivers well over 4 million meals a year in Ontario and Quebec.

IMAGES

Supporting images for editorial use can be downloaded here.

SOURCE WeCook meals

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/24/c4104.html