Wecome back: Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney available to play vs. Texans Sunday

Herbie Teope
·1 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs have help available at the wide receiver position in Week 15.

Kadarius Toney, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, was not among the five players the Chiefs listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Toney makes his return after missing the previous three games. He entered the weekend designated as questionable on the injury report after practicing in a limited fashion the past week.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver group against the Texans shapes out with Toney, JuJu Smith Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore.

Whether the Chiefs have Toney resume his role as their primary punt returner remains to be seen. Watson has handled punt returns during Toney’s absence.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is active for Sunday’s game. Jones missed Friday’s practice with an illness and entered the weekend listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Chiefs designated quarterback Shane Buechele, tackle Geron Christian, rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and defensive lineman Malik Herring as inactive.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve after not being activated to the 53-player roster, as expected. Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated Friday that the move wasn’t likely to happen.

For the Texans, quarterback Kyle Allen wide receiver Nico Collins wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Steven Nelson, linebacker Garret Wallow, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and tight end O.J. Howard won’t play against the Chiefs.

