WECHU Urges Residents to Prioritize Vaccinations for Respiratory Illness Season

With the arrival of respiratory illness season, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is sending a vital message to residents: protect your health and reduce hospital visits by staying up to date on vaccinations. WECHU emphasizes the importance of receiving flu and COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available.

Beginning October 10, 2023, the community will have access to Moderna's updated SPIKEVAX XBB COVID-19 vaccine, prioritizing vulnerable and higher-risk populations in Windsor-Essex County. This rollout is being managed under guidelines set by the Ontario Ministry of Health, with the following groups being prioritized in the first phase:

Eligibility for these vaccines is contingent on not having received a COVID-19 vaccine dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection within the past six months. Flu shots will also be administered to eligible individuals during COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

For the general public, the XBB COVID-19 and flu vaccines will become available toward the end of October. These vaccines can be obtained at health care providers' offices and pharmacies. It is safe and convenient to receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines simultaneously, reducing the need for multiple visits to healthcare professionals or local pharmacies.

WECHU's message is clear: by staying current on vaccinations, residents can protect their health, support the community's well-being, and reduce the burden on healthcare facilities during the upcoming respiratory illness season. The health unit encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of these vaccine opportunities as they become available.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter