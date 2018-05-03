WEC Spa: Toyota increases its advantage over privateers in FP2

Toyota increases Spa advantage over privateers

Toyota increased its margin over the privateer LMP1 pack in second free practice for the opening round of the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship at Spa this weekend.

Mike Conway set the pace with a 1m56.172s lap at the start of the session aboard the #7 Toyota TS050, an improvement of more than two seconds over Fernando Alonso's session one best.

Kazuki Nakajima was second fastest in the sister Toyota on a 1m56.815s in the 90-minute afternoon session.

That put Toyota comfortably ahead of the best privateer lap - a 1m58.835s set by Pietro Fittipaldi in DragonSpeed's Gibson-powered BR Engineering BR1.

The two Rebellion-Gibson R-13s took fourth and fifth positions in the times, as Gustavo Menezes posted a 1m59.011s to end up just over half a second up on team-mate Neel Jani.

The two SMP Racing BR1s, which are powered by the AER turbo engine, were sixth and seventh.

Stephane Sarrazin set the fastest SMP time with a 2m00.035s before putting the car in the gravel at Stavelot, causing the first of the session's two red flag periods.

Neither of the Manor Ginetta-Mecachrome G60-LT-P1s registered times after completing only one installation lap apiece - the same as they managed in FP1.

Pastor Maldonado was quickest in LMP2 aboard DragonSpeed's ORECA-Gibson 07.

His time of 2m02.991s put him three tenths up on Nabil Jeffri's 2m03.306s in the best of the Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECAs.

Matthieu Vaxiviere caused the second red flag when he went off in the TDS Racing ORECA at the Malmedy corner.

The Ganassi Ford squad again led the way in GTE Pro, with Stefan Mucke heading the times with a 2m13.733s.

That gave him a margin of nine tenths on Gianmaria Bruni's 2m14.647s in the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSRs.

The second cars from Ford and Porsche took third and fourth respectively in the hands of Harry Tincknell and Kevin Estre.

Best of the rest in fifth was James Calado in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE on a 2m15.516s.

Ben Barker was fastest in GTE Am for the Gulf Racing UK Porsche squad.