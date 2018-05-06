WEC Spa: Rebellion Racing's #1 car excluded and loses podium

Rebellion Racing #1 excluded and loses podium

Rebellion Racing's lead car has been stripped of its third place finish in the FIA World Endurance Championship season opener at Spa.

Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani and Bruno Senna had finished as best of the rest behind the dominant Toyotas during Saturday's WEC superseason curtain-raiser, two laps down on the winning #8 TS050 Hybrid.

The #1 Rebellion trio recovered from two mandatory trips to the pitlane in the second half of the race, in order to "repair data transmitting", to beat the sister #3 R-13 Gibson to third place.

However, it was announced late on Saturday evening that the #1 car had been excluded owing to an overly worn skid block, which was found to be 1.2mm under the tolerance permitted by the rules.

It promotes the #3 Rebellion trio of Gustavo Menezes, Thomas Laurent and Mathias Beche to the final spot on the podium behind the Toyotas.

ByKolles is promoted to fourth place, while SMP Racing's sole surviving BR1-AER moves up to fifth place.