WEC Prologue: Lopez tops first session for Toyota

On a sweltering morning at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, laid down a benchmark of 1m30.906s in the first two hours of the morning session in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid.

That time stood until the final hour, when .

Rebellion, which is running two cars at Barcelona despite only having confirmed one for the Silverstone season-opener, was the best of the privateer squads in third and fourth.

put the #1 car fourth on a 1m32.091s.

After sitting out the first half of the session, Ginetta’s Team LNT showed some signs of life with WEC veteran putting the first laps on the board in the #6 G60-LT-P1.

Sarrazin completed seven installation laps, none quicker than the LMP2 runners, before posting the 10th-fastest time overall in the closing stages, a 1m34.670s.

The #5 Ginetta remained in the garage all morning after a delayed build-up.

United Autosports topped LMP2 with its brand-new Oreca 07, with leaving it until the final 10 minutes to set the fastest time in class, a 1m33.344s.

That was enough to beat the second-placed Signatech Alpine Oreca of by 0.308s.

Racing Team Nederland, now also running Oreca machinery after switching from Dallara, was third-fastest in the hands of .

Ferrari set the pace in GTE Pro, as set the quickest times in the #51 and #71 488 GTEs respectively in the third hour. Pier Guidi’s 1m44.040s in the #51 car was six tenths quicker than Rigon in the #71.

The brand-new Porsche 911 RSR-19s were third and fourth, setting the German marque's best time of 1m44.922s, ahead of the sole Pro class Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

In GTE Am, ’s early 1m45.009s effort in the #57 Porsche stood as the fastest lap of the session, the Italian leading a Project 1 lockout of the top two places ahead of the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche.

The test was red-flagged with 1 hour and 20 minutes remaining after an off at Turn 9 for in the #57 Porsche, causing an 11-minute delay.

