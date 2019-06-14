WEC finalises 'hyper sport' rules for 2020/21

As expected, the WEC will open up its top class to both specialised prototypes and machines derived from road-going hypercars on the condition that at least 20 production models are created over a two-year period.

No manufacturers were announced at the confirmation of the hypercar regulations, although Aston Martin and then Toyota subsequently confirmed their participation.

More news from Le Mans :

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aston Martin announces 2020/21 hypercar programmeWEC reveals 33-car entry list for 2019/20 seasonLIVE: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final 1

The ACO explained its ambitions for the hypercar category is "to create a top class with a level playing field" and to limit the amount of performance gain that could be found through greater investment.

It added its measures are designed to encourage two-car entries over a five-year period.

A presentation held ahead of the Le Mans race also used the term "hyper sport" for the category, but it is unclear if this is the official name for the category.

The highlights of the technical details include a revised weight, lowered slightly to 1100kg and a changed power output of 750bhp in order for the LMP1 replacement category to reach 3m30s laps in race trim at Le Mans.

The hybrid systems will not be mandatory, but those who choose to head down this route must not exceed 270bhp, with a GTE-based BoP system set to be applied in-season to keep the hybrid and non-hybrid machines close in performance.

There are also containment measures on the hybrid power front to help peg back the advantage of a four-wheel drive system compared to the two-wheel drive entries.

There is an openness on the engine front, with the prototype hypercars allowed to produce a "bespoke" design or a modified derivative from a road-going hypercar.

Story continues

The road-based hypercars will use a version based on the original car or manufacturer's design.

A "regulated power curve" and a singular fuel supplier will also be used to help maintain competitiveness between the variety of cars.

There will be freedom in the design of the hypercars in terms of body and underbody, as long as the styling does not impact on safety criteria.

"There has been a lot of hard work by many people and today we have been able to present the new 2020 Hypercar regulations," Richard Mille, President of the FIA Endurance Commission said.

"The guiding principles are guaranteed competition between the competitors, a controlled budget and spectacular racing cars and the hypercar regulations will deliver on all three principles."

"There has been a lot of interest from manufacturers and fans will be able to identify easily with the new cars that will be seen on track at the start of the 2020/21 season."