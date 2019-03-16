WEC expects Sebring 2020 news "very quickly"

A provisional 2019/20 WEC calendar revealed last year had the Sebring 1000 Miles listed for an unconfirmed date in March 2020, pending the renewal of what was originally a one-year deal for the series to share the bill with the IMSA Sebring 12 Hours.

In a press conference held on Friday ahead of the start of this year's Sebring race, Neveu said all that is required for the 2020 edition to be confirmed is IMSA's blessing.

"It’s a good demonstration that when we are looking in the same direction, sharing the same interests, we can provide something very serious and very attractive for the fans," said Neveu.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"From our point of view, it’s clearly a wish [to continue], because we feel this is a profitable model.

"But this is not our home. We are in the U.S., IMSA’s home, so if IMSA is ready to welcome us next year, then yes, this is the plan from our side. This is the wish."

Start action

Start action JEP / LAT Images

JEP / LAT Images