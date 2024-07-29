WeBuild CEO endorses ‘revolutionary’ San Siro project: “One of the best stadiums”

The CEO of WeBuild has spoken more about the plans put forward to renovate San Siro, insisting that they can get the stadium up to the standards of modern world-class facilities.

When both AC Milan and Inter made it clear that they were exploring the opportunity to build a new stadium outside of the city centre, the Council scrambled to try and keep the clubs inside the city limits and put forward the idea of revamping San Siro.

They enlisted the help of WeBuild, who pitched a €300m project that would bring the nearly 100-year-old structure up to modern standards. Those plans were put forward to the two clubs who must now evaluate if it seems feasible.

Pietro Salini, the CEO of WeBuild, spoke on a conference call with analysts during the presentation of WeBuild’s first half results for 2024 and he commented on the San Siro plan, with Calcio e Finanza relaying his comments.

“A few weeks ago, we presented a revolutionary project for the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The realisation of the project that we will incorporate into practical means for the two football clubs and for the city to have one of the best stadiums that can compete with high-quality stadiums at an international level,” Salini said.

“Our commercial pipeline remains strong at over 90 billion euros. Compared to the global market estimated at over 30 trillion for the next 4 years, it seems like a very small share of it. This makes us confident in the solidity and durability of the market for the coming years. Our Group generates 35% of its turnover from Italy.

More Stories / Features

Alvaro Morata insight: Scouting report, stats, transfer rating and more

26 July 2024, 20:08

Role clarity, sale candidates and talents: USA tour crucial for Fonseca’s squad assessments

24 July 2024, 20:32

Man-to-man, zonal or hybrid: Milan’s corner approach put under the microscope

22 July 2024, 20:00

”This is in line with what is held by competitors in their home markets. Here we are committed to deliver the significant amount of orders that we have acquired in recent years. But many other opportunities are on the horizon. In the coming years there will be other projects to complete the railway lines, such as the Salerno-Reggio Calabria and the Adriatica lines.

“At the end of June, the European Parliament updated the guidelines for the Trans-European Transport Network, including many new railway lines. With this update, more funding will come. We also expect investments in metro lines, ports, stadiums, hospitals and hydroelectric power plants.”