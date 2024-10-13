WeBuild CEO believes split future is a ‘madness’ after San Siro decision

AC Milan and Inter recently decided against renovating San Siro, with both evaluating the possibility of creating their own stadium. However, Pietro Salini, the CEO of WeBuild, has commented on the matter, describing it as a ‘madness’.

When it comes to the matter of the stadium for Milan, there is confusion. After all, the past 10 months – if not longer – have shown an inability to reach a decision, even if a preferred idea has been existent.

As expected, the Rossoneri listened to the proposals for the renovation work, and at first, there was a complete refusal to consider the possibilities, but late in the process, a u-turn seemed possible, albeit the Diavolo did not follow through with this.

Now, the possibility of a move to San Donato is weakening after Paolo Scaroni’s words, and confusion is once again the theme.

Today, speaking to Corriere della Sera, Salini commented on the Milanese clubs’ decision, and took stock of the situation as it stands, and Milan News have relayed his words.

“On San Siro I wait. We have made a proposal that meets the needs of the teams, now the American owners are thinking about a new stadium. When they realise how long it takes in Italy to build a new stadium they will analyse our project again. Two separate stadiums are madness: better to invest in players.”