Webster's jumper in OT lifts W Illinois over Fort Wayne

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) -- Kobe Webster scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and hit the winning basket with 1.1 seconds left in overtime, and Western Illinois rallied from 10 points down to beat Fort Wayne 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Dalan Ancrum and Brandon Gilbeck each hit jumpers for a 72-69 Leathernecks lead in OT, but John Konchar scored five straight and Fort Wayne led 73-72 on his jumper with 2:57 to play. The teams missed 3 of 4 free throws apiece before Webster hit his jumper in the lane off of C.J. Duff's defensive rebound. Dylan Carl missed a jumper on the next Bears' possession.

Gilbeck's free throw tied it at 68 at the end of regulation and Konchar missed a shot with four seconds left.

Fort Wayne trailed early but scored 13 straight and finished on a 10-0 run to lead 36-26 at halftime.

Bryson Scott scored 17 points, Kason Harrell 13, and Xzavier Taylor and Konchar had 11 apiece for the Mastodons (13-9, 2-3). It was Fort Wayne's first OT game of the season.