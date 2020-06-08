New Website Enables Affordable One-click Estate Planning For Illinois Residents

Intuitive Platform Provides Cost-Effective, Legally-Binding Wills and Trusts and Peace of Mind in These Uncertain Times

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Wills & Trust, Inc. a developer of online legal and estate planning documents, today announced the launch of its website, ezestateplans.com, an easy-to-use service that allows all Illinois residents to quickly and cost-effectively develop legally-binding estate planning documents such as wills, trusts and power of attorney. The site offers a fast and easy step-by-step process to complete a certified will or trust with prices starting from $59. All plans include complimentary healthcare power of attorney, a living will, financial power of attorney, and memorial instructions.

Key Takeaways

Estate planning is made easy and affordable with ezestateplans.com

Only 4 out of 10 adults in America have a will or trust, putting life assets in jeopardy.

The site enables users to create cost-effective, legally-binding estate planning documents such as wills trusts and power of attorney.

The new website offers straightforward documents created by experienced estate planning attorneys and backed by a 30-day guarantee.

The site contains guidance on the right type of end-of-life planning document each person should consider and spells out important legal guidelines involved in the various aspects of this process. This includes an analysis of the cost of intestacy (dying without a will or trust) vs. having one's wishes legally documented. Important topics to consider:

● The difference between a will and a trust

● Who to choose for a trustee, an executor, healthcare power of attorney and financial power of attorney- and why

● Why you need a living will

● What to think about if you have children

A free estate planning guide is available for download from the site.

