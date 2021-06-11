WebQoof Recap: Of Edited Matrimonial Pic & COVID-19 Test Results

From an edited picture of a matrimonial page shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to misinformation around COVID-19 testing kits, here’s what misled the public this week.

1. Fake News Clipping of Bride Seeking ‘Vaccinated Groom’ Goes Viral

A photo of a matrimonial ad, stating that a vaccinated bride is seeking only a “fully vaccinated groom who has taken both the doses of Covishield”, has gone viral on social media. The claim has also been shared by Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

However, we found out that the photo is edited and has been generated using an online tool called ‘Fodey.com’. The free-for-use tool generates newspaper clippings, although, there’s a catch. While it changes the first two columns in the template, the text in the third column, which is partially visible, never changes.

Read our full story here.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Claim on 90% Immunisation Coverage is Misleading

2. That’s Rahul Gandhi, Not Quattrocchi With Sonia Gandi in the Photo

An old photograph of Congress President Sonia Gandhi with her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared with a false claim that the man in the photograph is not Rahul Gandhi but Ottavio Quattrocchi, an Italian businessman whose name figured in the Bofors scam.

We found two news articles that carried the photo. The image has been credited to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). In one of the articles, the photograph is published with the PTI code and date stamp, denoting the photo was taken in New Delhi on 8 April 1996.

Read the full report here.

Also Read: Old Pics of Man Hit By a Bullet Linked to Israel-Palestine Tension

3. COVID Tests Aren’t ‘Preloaded’ With Positive or Negative Results

A viral video claims that COVID-19 testing kits come with a preloaded positive or negative result, which is used to cheat people. The social media users sharing the claim tried to insinuate that the tests for COVID-19 were fake and testing centres were cheating people by giving positive/negative results as per their wish.

Story continues

However, we found that the positive and negative controls present in the testing kits are part of quality control measures for COVID-19 tests. The positive and negative "control" samples are included in KITS to help detect any faults.

Read our full report here.

Also Read: Morphed ABP Bulletin Used to Claim MP Home Min Rebelled With MLAs

4. Scientist Khushboo Mirza Promoted to the Rank of ISRO Director? No.

A viral claim states that Uttar Pradesh-based scientist Khushboo Mirza has been promoted to the rank of director at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The claim further states that Mirza is only the second Indian Muslim after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to hold the post.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team reached out to Mirza, who told us that the claim is false and she has got no such promotion in the organisation.

“The claim that I have been promoted to the Director rank in ISRO is absolutely false. Such claims have been made in the past as well. I have brought this to the notice of my organisation as well,” the ISRO scientist told us.

Read our full report here.

Also Read: No, That’s Not Pakistan’s Flag on Kerala MLA’s Car

5. Video of Man Packing COVID Test Kit Shared With Misleading Claim

A video of a man packing a COVID test kit without even taking the sample is being circulated to claim that a ward boy, by the name of ‘Hassan’, is behind the act. Media outlet Sudarshan News shared the video, mentioning only Hassan’s name and accusing him of the crime.

However, we found that the claim is misleading as two healthcare workers – ward boy Mohammad Hassan and lab technician Nitesh Kumar – were involved in the incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti.

SN Pandey, Inspector at Nagar police station, told us that an FIR has been registered against both of them.

Read our full report here.

Also Read: No, This Clip Doesn’t Show Azerbaijan PM ‘Acting Inappropriately’

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.WebQoof Recap: Of Edited Matrimonial Pic & COVID-19 Test ResultsCong Protests Fuel Price Hike Across India, UP Chief Detained . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.