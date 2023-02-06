Webinar: Hot Topics in Risk, Compliance and ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Workiva:

Join KPMG and Workiva on Thursday, February 23 for a free webinar exploring hot topics in risk, compliance and ESG. Learn how your organization can:

Unite ESG reporting, financial reporting, risks and controls

Apply learnings from SOX to jump-start your ESG program

Overcome the typical organizational impacts of a recession

Increase auditor engagement and improve hiring and retention

CPA attendees are eligible for one complimentary CPE credit. Can't make it? Complete registration to receive a recording of the discussion.

