Weber's status uncertain as Habs visit Red Wings

The Montreal Canadiens are hoping to have defenseman Shea Weber in the lineup when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Weber, the team captain, was struck in the face with the puck in the first period of a 1-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Wild on Monday. Weber finished the period but did not return for the second or third.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien told reporters after the game that Weber avoided serious injury and was expected to accompany the team to Detroit.

"I assume he will play (on Tuesday) but I can't guarantee it," Julien said.

The Red Wings haven't won two games in a row since Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, going 2-10-4 since those contests. They missed a chance for a winning streak on Sunday when they couldn't protect a 2-1 lead heading into the third period against the Washington Capitals and lost 3-2, their seventh defeat in the past eight games (1-5-2).

"We've noticed here lately, it's such a fine line between winning and losing in this league," Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard said. "It's tough. We have to keep pushing."

One of the highlights for the Red Wings has been the play of 22-year-old center Dylan Larkin.

He had a 14-game point streak end last week against the Calgary Flames, but he has picked up where he left off with points in the past two games.

The Red Wings also recently welcomed back forward Anthony Mantha after he missed 15 games with a broken hand sustained in a fight with Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 2.

Mantha returned Friday against the Nashville Predators and helped the Red Wings end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory cemented by Larkin's overtime winner.

Mantha then scored in the loss to the Capitals.

Detroit will be without another forward, however.

Michael Rasmussen missed the Sunday game with a lower-body injury and won't play against the Canadiens, coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Monday.

"He's kind of been nursing a lower-body deal that hasn't gotten better," Blashill said. "The training staff felt it was time to shut it down and get it better so he can go full out."

Rasmussen has just six goals in 41 games, but he is tied for the team lead with three power-play goals. The Red Wings continue to struggle with the man advantage, scoring one goal on their past 20 power plays to drop to 21st in the NHL with a 17 percent success rate.

Mantha has some advice for how to generate more offense on the power play.

"We have to set it up, we need to get in the zone and figure out a way to get it in deep," he said. "Win one-on-one battles and set pucks up, and chances will come."

The Canadiens have struggled throughout the season with the man advantage as well. They enter Tuesday ranked last in the league in power-play efficiency at 12.8 percent.

Montreal had no problems scoring when these teams met for the first time this season, producing its season-high goal total in a 7-3 home victory on Oct. 15.

--Field Level Media