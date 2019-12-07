Weber State rallies to beat Kennesaw State 26-20

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Devon Cooley had 114 yards receiving and a touchdown, David Ames had 105 yards receiving, and No. 3 seed Weber State beat Kennesaw State 26-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Wildcats (10-3) advanced to the quarterfinals and will face sixth-seeded Montana.

Weber State was able to run out the clock after forcing a four-and-out with 1:45 left in the game, capped by Adam Rodriguez's sack of Kennesaw State's Jonathan Murphy.

The Wildcats took control early in the third quarter when Murphy fumbled at the end of a 45-yard carry and Rodriguez recovered and returned it for a touchdown. That gave Weber State a 19-17 lead, and Josh Davis' 2-yard TD run extended the lead to 26-17 in the middle of the quarter.

Jake Constantine passed for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Weber State.

Murphy passed for 23 yards and a touchdown and ran 30 times for 116 yards and a TD for Kennesaw State (11-3).

