Weber State faces Northern Arizona, aims to stop home losing streak

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-9, 4-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-15, 2-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Northern Arizona looking to break its five-game home slide.

The Wildcats have gone 3-7 at home. Weber State is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lumberjacks are 4-5 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Weber State averages 73.7 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.3 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona scores 5.8 more points per game (78.1) than Weber State allows to opponents (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Threatt is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 10.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games.

Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press