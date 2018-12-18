Weber State to face strong 2019 schedule

(STATS) - Weber State has won a share of two straight Big Sky titles and will be prepared for the start of conference play next season.

There will be no other choice.

The Wildcats will open the 2019 season with difficult nonconference games as part of a 12-game schedule announced Monday. They'll travel to two FBS opponents, San Diego State (Aug. 31) and Nevada (Sept. 14), as well host fellow Big Sky member Cal Poly (Sept. 7) - a game that doesn't count in the conference standings - and Missouri Valley Football Conference power Northern Iowa (Sept. 28).

Big Sky action will start at Idaho on Oct. 5. Weber State will have an away game at UC Davis (Oct. 26), one of this year's three conference tri-champs, but it won't face the other tri-champ, national finalist Eastern Washington.

Weber State 2019 Schedule

Aug. 31, at San Diego State

Sept. 7, Cal Poly

Sept. 14, at Nevada

Sept. 28, Northern Iowa

Oct. 5, at Idaho*

Oct. 12, Southern Utah*

Oct. 19, Northern Arizona*

Oct. 26, at UC Davis*

Nov. 2, at Sacramento State*

Nov. 9, North Dakota*

Nov. 16, at Montana*

Nov. 23, Idaho State*

* - Big Sky game