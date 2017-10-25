Weber scores two, Canadiens snap losing streak with 5-1 win over Panthers

Montreal's franchise players stepped up in a big way as the Canadiens notched their first regulation victory of the season.

The Canadiens ended their seven-game losing skid with a convincing 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Shea Weber, with two, Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher and captain Max Pacioretty scored for the Habs, which had not won since their season opener. Carey Price stopped 26-of-27 shots.

"Our key guys showed up and played hard," said Gallagher, who also had an assist. "Pacioretty scored, Galchenyuk got a goal, Weber got a couple. That's what we need to be successful. When those guys step up and put it on their shoulders, that's important.

"Once we got our first goal we started rolling from there."

Montreal (2-6-1) scored five goals for the first time this season. Claude Julien's men had scored just two goals or fewer in every game this year expect for one — a 4-3 overtime loss against Toronto.

Coming into Tuesday's matchup, Montreal had netted a combined five goals on the team's winless California road trip (0-3-0).

"We've had some good opportunities in the last few games but we haven't gotten the goals," said Weber, who is tied with Gallagher for the team lead in goals with three. "It's a step in the right direction. Our penalty kill was solid and obviously we got rewarded on the power play."

Being back home, where Montreal was previously winless this season, sparked the team's struggling offence.

Down 1-0, the Canadiens broke the game wide open with three goals in 1:35 in the second period.

Galchenyuk got the first, with the man advantage, at 16:44. The 23-year-old, who played on the fourth line with Nikita Scherbak and Michael McCarron, drove hard to the net and cashed in Gallagher's rebound.