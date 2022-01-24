Webb telescope in position beyond the moon, will begin transmitting images this summer

James Webb Space Telescope alex-mit/iStock

The James Webb Space Telescope arrived at its intended position beyond the moon Monday and is now prepared to peer across far-flung galaxies and into the depths of time, CNN reported.

After the Webb telescope reached its destination, known as L2, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released a statement thanking his team "for all of their hard work ensuring Webb's safe arrival" and expressing his eagerness to "see Webb's first new views of the universe this summer!"

According to The Washington Post, L2 refers to the second of five "Lagrange points" produced by the Earth-sun orbital relationship. At L2, located about one million miles from Earth, "the tricky overlap of gravity from the sun and Earth and centrifugal forces from its orbit will allow the telescope to maintain its position relative to the orbiting Earth almost — but not quite — effortlessly."

5/ There are actually 5 Lagrange points, that is, a configuration in which three bodies could orbit each other, yet stay in the same position relative to each other pic.twitter.com/4wb2H7dnkq — ESA Webb Telescope (@ESA_Webb) January 24, 2022

The telescope — a joint project of NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency — took off from French Guiana on Christmas morning.

Though only roughly the size of a tennis court, the telescope is designed to detect light that was emitted as little as 100 million years after the Big Bang. So far, the oldest galaxy astronomers have observed using the 100-times-weaker Hubble Telescope dates to around 400 million years after the Big Bang.

The Webb telescope also has the ability too look much closer to home. Scientists say they plan to use the telescope to study the atmospheres of exoplanets, which lie outside our solar system and have yet to be studied extensively.

Story continues

The space agencies began work on the telescope — named for James. E. Webb, the NASA administrator who oversaw the beginnings of the Apollo program — in 1996. It cost over $10 billion.

🏠 Home, home on Lagrange! We successfully completed our burn to start #NASAWebb on its orbit of the 2nd Lagrange point (L2), about a million miles (1.5 million km) from Earth. It will orbit the Sun, in line with Earth, as it orbits L2. https://t.co/bsIU3vccAj #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/WDhuANEP5h — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 24, 2022

You may also like

Florida advances DeSantis-backed ban on making white people feel 'discomfort' or 'guilt' from past racism

California deputy DA opposed to vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19

Booster shots are keeping Omicron patients out of the hospital, studies show