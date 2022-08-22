Webb rallies Giants over Bengals with 2 TD passes to Bachman

  Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll calls to his players during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Webb's second touchdown pass of the half to Bachman capped a nine-play, 75-yard march that started after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18.

Webb, who is the Giants' third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD to Bachman earlier in the quarter that gave New York an 18-16 lead. Bachman finished with 11 catches for 122 yards in a bid to make the team's crowded receiver group.

The Giants (2-0) remained perfect in the preseason under Brian Daboll but this was a seemingly costly win against the Bengals (0-2), who did not play their starters for the second straight week.

Giants top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, the edge rusher who was the No. 5 overall selection in the draft, hurt his right knee in the second quarter and did not return. The extent of the injury was unknown. Kicker Graham Gano was also sidelined in the second quarter with a concussion.

The Bengals opened a 16-7 lead early in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Trayveon Williams.

Evan McPherson provided the other points for Cincinnati on field goals of 50, 44 and 31 yards.

Jashaun Corbin had scored on 2-yard run on the last series led by Jones (14 of 16 for 116 yards). Webb then rallied New York with three drives. The first ended with a 31-yard field goal by punter-turned-kicker Jamie Gillan followed by the TD passes for Bachman.

NEW JOBS

With Gano out, Gillan took over the kicking duties and did a good job. Two of his kickoffs in the second half landed in the back of the end zone and were not returned. While the get-off time on his 31-yard field goal was not the fastest, it was down the middle. Safety Julian Love was the holder for the left-footed kicker.

INJURIES

Besides Thibodeaux and Gano, the Giants also saw wide receiver/returner C.J. Board leave with a rib injury and linebacker and sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers sustain an injury to his left knee in the third quarter.

Cincinnati lost guard Lamont Gaillard to a calf injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Have Super Bowl rematch with the Rams in Cincinnati on Saturday evening.

Giants: Face the Jets on Sunday in the annual preseason game between the franchises that co-own MetLife Stadium.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

