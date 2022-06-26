Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GIDEON RUBIN
·3 min read
  • San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, right, runs home to score against Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    1/4

    Reds Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, right, runs home to score against Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    2/4

    Reds Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada runs home to score against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    3/4

    Reds Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada runs home to score against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores (41) hits a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    4/4

    Reds Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores (41) hits a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, right, runs home to score against Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada, right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada runs home to score against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores (41) hits a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Webb
    Logan Webb
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight.

Pinch-hitter Matt Reynolds homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games.

Cincinnati took advantage of Giants third baseman Longoria’s two-out fielding error in the top of the second to take an early lead on Nick Senzel’s run-scoring single.

But Longoria homered leading off the bottom of the inning and Estrada went deep two batters later to give San Francisco a 2-1 lead.

Longoria turned on a 2-2 inside fastball off Reds starter Mike Minor for his seventh home run, a 411-foot shot to left.

Darin Ruf’s run-scoring single highlighted a two-run third that gave San Francisco a 4-1 lead.

Pederson hit his 17th homer off Minor – his second off a lefty this season – leading off the fifth.

Flores’ two run homer – his ninth – highlighted a three-run sixth in which the Giants broke open a 6-1 game.

Webb (7-2) struck out six and walked two. He’s given up just two earned runs over 18 innings over his last three starts.

The Giants have won 22 of Webb’s 28 career home starts.

Minor (1-4) gave up six runs on eight hits including three home runs in his fifth start after missing the first two months with a shoulder injury.

TWO MUCH?

The Giants ended a streak of 10 straight games decided by two runs or less, the longest such streak in the team’s San Francisco-era history.

ROSTER MOVE

The Reds claimed C Michael Papierski off waivers from the Giants. The Giants had just acquired the 26-year-old from the Houston Astros in exchange for infielder Mauricio Dubón. The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson is progressing faster than expected from a right thumb fracture he sustained June 9 and could start a rehab assignment in the next seven to 10 days, manager David Bell said Saturday. … RHP Vladimir Gutiérrez (right forearm) threw a bullpen Friday and could be ready to be activated soon, Bell said. OF Aristides Aquino (left high ankle sprain) is expected to resume baseball activities Monday, Bell said. 2B Jonathan India appeared to be hurt after being struck by a pitch leading off the fifth off Webb, but he stayed in the game until the eighth, when he was lifted for a pinch hitter. … The Reds have 15 players on the injured list.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (bruised left knee) was out of the lineup Saturday for the third time in four games. He played Friday for the first since suffering the injury Tuesday in Atlanta during a collision at home plate. “I don’t think he felt great yesterday, but this is not anything but trying to get him healthy and just confident. Health first. We’re trying to get him over the hump with the health stuff.”

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-6, 4.57 ERA) has thrown six straight quality starts but is winless since May 13. Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 7.71) gave up six earned runs in three innings Tuesday against Atlanta in his first appearance since coming of the injured list with right Achilles inflammation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring early and Ralph Priso added the eventual winner as Toronto FC defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday. Osorio scored in the eighth minute after a Jayden Nelson pass led him into the box, where he beat his defender and put it past Atlanta goalkeeper Rocco Rios-Novo. Luiz De Araujo put an end to Atlanta’s offensive woes in the 57th minute as he ran down the right side of the field, past his defender and beat Toronto’s Quentin Westberg to tie the game at

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Penny Oleksiak narrowly misses 100m freestyle podium at worlds

    Penny Oleksiak's first individual medal at worlds will have to wait. The Toronto native placed fourth in the women's 100-metre freestyle at the world aquatics championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary, touching an agonizing 0.06 seconds behind bronze medallist Torri Huske of the U.S. A podium appearance would have marked Canada's eighth in Hungary, tying the team record set at 2019 worlds. It also would have been Oleksiak's eighth career medal at worlds, breaking a tie with Kylie Masse. Ole

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th