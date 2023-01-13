Web3Port Bootcamp Finalists Revealed

Web3Port
·7 min read

New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3Port Entrepreneur Acceleration is a program where all partners can interact with selected startups and help them be in a better shape together. The goal is to help startups have a product with more users, and to have more options for raising money.

Web3Port Entrepreneur Acceleration will be held four times a year, including around 20 projects each batch. All projects will be gathered together for 8–12 weeks to dive into the content, courses, or lectures about tokenomics, Web3.0 product design, fundraising, and community building.

Web3Port has launched the first session of Web3Port Entrepreneur Acceleration — Winter 2022 on Nov. 28, 2022.

Co-hosts: Republic, BNB Chain, HashKey Capital, Spark Digital Capital, GeekCartel

A total of 100+ applicants have submitted their info and Web3Port has selected 25 startups to join the bootcamp along with our co-hosts.

The list of finalists:

Alterverse

The AlterVerse is an immersive metaverse gaming experience with interconnected worlds, communities, and games. The AlterVerse offers a well-rounded and immersive metaverse/gaming experience, built on the best game engine on the market with Unreal 5.1, and being developed by gaming industry veterans.

Aspecta ID

Aspecta ID is an AI-generated identity system, including personal webpages, soul-bound tokens, and digital twins in the metaverse, for pioneering builders, innovators and beyond. The mission of Aspecta ecosystem is to provide safe, user-controllable, and intelligent protocols for users and third-party applications to store, transfer, and utilize data across Web2 & Web3 spaces.

Autonomy Network

Autonomy Network is web3’s decentralized automation protocol. It’s B2B infrastructure for dapps to add features — DEXes can add limits/stops, DAOs can do recurring salary payments, and games can add NPCs.

Bitscrunch

bitsCrunch is into NFT Forensics and Analytics. They are helping in securing the NFT ecosystem. bitsCrunch aims to be the north-star of NFTs by providing the best-in-class insights, analytics, and forensics across multiple chains like Ethereum, Polygon and Avalanche right now.

Bluesea Network

Bluesea Network is a decentralized network with designed routing for ultra-low latency streaming, lowering cost (billions of dollar) by connecting redundant resources from home and enterprise servers. Bluesea’s solution will be utilized to provide real-time communication & livestreaming.

Binaryx

Binaryx is developing a Real Estate tokenization protocol to open the RE investing market for retail and unlock liquidity. It plans to create a new way of asset ownership and build a reliable decentralized market for tokenized assets, we would like to tokenize any other asset, but start from the real estate. It combines crowdfunding in Real Estate, DeFi, and the secondary market.

Climecheck

Climecheck is an ecosystem with a real-time Big Data Platform of climate monitoring devices around the world bringing live atmospheric ambient air quality data to everyone. All data are shared under a Creative Commons (CC) license where users, researchers, builders and enthusiasts can access this data as part of a networked community. Data on Climecheck’s platform meets the FAIR guiding principles for scientific data management and stewardship, making the data Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable.

Capshort

Capshort is a digital app where people from all over the world come together to enjoy topics or content that interest them. Then they can join to create, earn and have fun. In the ecosystem, users will be able to participate in activities in the ecosystem such as learning, reading news, playing mini games or other activities to earn rewards.

Dsign

Dsign is a decentralized contract signature platform. It can make the contract permanently stored on the arweave and make your contract have a stronger legal effect through biometrics and blockchain technology. Bring true privacy to your contracts with Dsign protocol, document is handed over to the network protocol for safekeeping.

Fiat24

Fiat24 is the first and the only bank that is fully built on blockchain and fully regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Fiat24 uses a NFT to represent the client ID and uses internal “stablecoin” to represent client’s assets.

Fusionist

Fusionist is a blockchain game with actually captivating gameplay. Made by industry veterans.

GamePhylum

GamePhylum is incentives gamer to write strategy and like strategy, provides users with visualized and high-value game on-chain data, helps game companies in all stages of marketing and promotion, opens up the ecology built with game tool developers. GamePhylum charges users subscription fees for advanced features and allocation after token consume, and charges game companies for advertising fees, data development fees, and user on-chain profile integration fees.

IAMX AG

Fully compliant reusable KYC, KYB worldwide with transformation to digital identity enabling the holder to use the internet like he is logged in (W3C accredited, open standard).

INK Finance

Ink Finance is a DAO governance toolset, enabling all kinds of ecosystems to establish governance economy, manage internal finance, and connect with DeFi investors everywhere, through a no-code user experience. As a Financial SaaS built on blockchain, Ink Finance has the most comprehensive financial engineering tools to support on-chain issuance, settlement, clearing, and analysis of Non-Fungible Financial Products.

Magic Square

Magic Square is a web App Store that simplifies Crypto. Users can discover dApps, CeFi and DeFi, NFTs, Games, and much more in one place with an intuitive design. This is a Web3 solution where the community vets, ranks, and prioritizes the apps via a DAO mechanism, with clear earning metrics to incentivize the participation of validators, creators, and users.

Nama Finance

Nama Finance is a cross-chain-enabled lending protocol that empowers borrowers to use non-fungible assets as collateral to get loans across blockchains, while lenders can earn attractive interest and rewards when making loans.

Particle Network

Particle Network is a Multi-Party Computation (MPC) powered Authentication and Wallet-as-a-Service Middleware. It lowers the non-crypto users’ barriers to the Web3 world by letting them log in with Web2 methods including mobile numbers, emails, Facebook and Google accounts and automatically generating a non-custodial wallet for them.

Prestare Finance

Prestare Finance is a lending protocol that offers a lower collateral ratio and can even support under-collateralized loans with almost any assets, without using off-chain information. On Prestare, under-collateralized borrowing is achieved by allowing the borrower to use a portion of the previously accumulated interests as collateral to borrow more funds next time.

Relayz

Relayz is a hyper-secure, privacy-preserving, censorship resistant and decentralized communication protocol for Web3. Relayz utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as WebRTC (Multipoint Web-based peer-to-peer real-time communication system), end-to-end encryption, DID (decentralized and verifiable identity), multi-chain based protocol layer for better scalability.

Sao network

SAO Network is a secure and decentralized storage infrastructure powered by Hedra Labs. It provides a decentralized storage protocol to increase the adoption of Web3 content storage and facilitate its ecosystem applications. It provides a decentralized storage solution that allows for the storage of Web3 data in a distributed and decentralized manner, rather than relying on a central authority or server.

TProtocol

TProtocol is the next generation infrastructure for DeFi yield. It offers the first permissionless US Treasury token on blockchain with full DeFi composability.

Volare

Volare provides a transparent, trustless and convenient decentralized mechanism that runs without intermediaries on option trading. It eliminates the credit risk issues associated with option trading in the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the traditional financial world.

Web3Go

Web3Go is a one-stop data solution hub aiming to provide a deep insight of the blockchain network with Community-driven patterns. Our vision is to build a Polkadot-based data analytics infrastructure, toolset, and incentive system where everyone can publish and be rewarded for related data tasks.

W3W

W3W is designed for AI-empowered community management, growth campaign automation and holder reward airdrops in real life and metaverse.

XBlast

XBlast is a play to earn pool game with unique dual-gameplay model combining both traditional gameplay and blockchain game mode. XBlast solves the current problem of the GameFi industry, by offering a PVP casual game that is easy & fun to play with a well-balanced economy.

About Web3Port

Web3Port is a BUIDL tool for Web 3 professionals. Our mission is to promote growth of Web3 communities by breaking the barriers between entrepreneurs, investors and contributors, and forming a fair and open Web3 builder network.

CONTACT: Eddy Caffrey startups@web3port.us


