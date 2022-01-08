Web3 Inu Intends To Leverage The Full Potential of WEB3 With Its RTE Tokens On The Metaverse and Web3

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2022 / WEB3 is a new BEP-20 community-driven token based on Binance Smartchain (BSC), offering total transparency, which is already listed on PancakeSwap. This meme coin is much more than a simple token; indeed, Web3 Inu intends to leverage the full potential of WEB3 with its Rent-To-Earn token on the metaverse and the whole Web3. This token is analogous to DOGE but applied to the Web3 concept, which will unlock the full potential of the blockchain and its transparency, allowing users to buy, rent, upgrade and sell real businesses worldwide with ease.

This project will bridge the gap between the on-chain and off-chain layers; the coin will be used in-game and the whole WEB3.

Let's talk a bit about Tokenomics. The distinctive concept of WEB3 is that it's a deflationary token that will maintain the coin's scarcity.

The token has a total supply of 100 trillion with 55% locked up in a transparent wallet, a tax of 1% on every transaction to the Liquidity Pool to avoid liquidity issues and ensure smooth transactions, and an Anti-Bot (a system that prevents selling for 15 seconds) to make it safe from Vampiric Bots.

The team believes that trust comes from transparency, which is why they are disclosing all the figures, planned expenses and even their names and backgrounds. All data and smart contracts are traceable on the Binance Smart Chain.

This project's future holds some nice surprises, such as their launch on the Ethereum, Matic, and cross-chain. WEB3 will be listed on major platforms such as Binance, Hotbit, Kucoin, etc.

The first airdrops of in-game NFTs for early holders will take place in the coming weeks. These same NFTs will allow you to earn passive income right from the launch of the game. Indeed, NFTs will generate WEB3$ as yield farming from the presale up to the On-Chain layer release and before it, as the core game mechanic.

Speaking of the game's launch, the game is scheduled to launch around February-March 2022.

About Web3Inu

WEB3INU $ are blockchainized Tokens (Like any cryptocurrency) that you can buy, trade, use and spend, on the WEB3, On-Chain layer of Web3 Game. You will be able to buy them with cryptocurrencies and FIAT inside the game and secondary markets. Also, NFTs will generate WEB3$ as yield farming from the presale up to the On-Chain layer release and before it, as the core game mechanic.

