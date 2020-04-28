Weave Announces Free Continuing Education Series For Dentists, Optometrists

The tech company aims to provide relief for professionals with free CE Credit, Accessible Immediately

LEHI, Utah, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Weave, the complete business toolbox and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, today announced free CE credit for all dental professionals accessible immediately, with optometry content soon to follow in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes at an important juncture as dental practices prepare to reopen their doors in the wake of canceled events and working restrictions due to COVID-19. The free online continuing education segments include speakers JoAn Majors, Lois Banta, Jennifer Hirsch Doobrow, Laci Phillips, and more. Content is available to watch on-demand at the viewer's convenience and will be available throughout the regulated social-distancing period and into the future at no cost.

"It's so important that we show our solidarity with our customers right now," said Brandon Rodman, Chief Executive Officer at Weave. "Providing solutions to continue their path of progression with CE credit is just one way we are doing that--in addition to the newly created wellness forms and the ability to facilitate a virtual waiting room for patients. I'm proud that we are looking for and finding innovative solutions to combat the effects of this pandemic on the businesses that use our product. Weave is about people, and always has been."

The online content covers keeping remote teams engaged, leveraging the right software during the pandemic, ensuring HIPAA/PIPEDA compliance while working remotely, next steps for when practices can open again, and more.

As state mandates continue to lift, Weave is coupling the free CE credit with recovery kits for their customers, including curbside pickup tools, Practice Analytics, and three months of free access to Weave Lite.

To learn more about Weave's online continuing education, please visit https://www.getweave.com/free-ce/ .

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/ .

Contact:

Madi Bullock

Weave

+1 (801) 815 0329

pr@getweave.com

