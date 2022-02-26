Weatherwatch: can wind ever be strong enough to pluck a chicken?

Photograph: Anthony Lee/Getty

Some 19th-century meteorologists recorded instances of chickens stripped of feathers by tornadoes





In his novel The English Patient, Michael Ondaatje mentions “a violent and cold southwesterly known to Berbers as ‘that which plucks the fowls’”.

Wind really can produce this effect, with 19th-century meteorologists recording several instances of chickens stripped of their feathers by tornadoes. Some thought the phenomenon might give valuable clues on the mystery of how fast winds moved inside a tornado.

Prof Elias Loomis set out to investigate, armed with a cannon and a supply of freshly killed chickens. He found that firing birds at a muzzle velocity of 340mph stripped off their feathers, but also reduced the chickens to small fragments. Loomis suspected the gunpowder blast might have been a factor in the shredding, but concluded that the windspeed in a tornado was less than 340mph.

The 20th-century invention of the wind tunnel offered a more scientific way to explore the phenomenon. The meteorologist Bernard Vonnegut – brother of the novelist Kurt – reviewed previous work and observed that it could be affected by “flight moult”, a reaction in which panicking birds shed feathers. This is assumed to be an evolutionary adaptation to ensure predators get only a mouthful of feathers.

Flight moult means that feathers may come out at relatively low wind speeds, leading Vonnegut to conclude that “the plucking phenomenon … is not indicative of winds as intense as might be supposed”.