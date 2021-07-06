Weatherwatch: Tanzania’s wide range of climatic zones

Photograph: Ulrich Doering/Alamy

As the largest country in east Africa – almost four times the size of the UK – Tanzania boasts a wide range of climatic zones. These range from the coastal strip alongside the Indian Ocean, via the Eastern Arc mountains and Kilimanjaro, to the dry plains of the Serengeti.

The coast – which includes the islands of Zanzibar and Pemba as well as the largest city (and former capital), Dar es Salaam – is mostly hot and humid all year round, with temperatures rarely dropping below 20C, even at night.

Contrast this to the capital (since 1974), Dodoma, which lies almost 310 miles (500km) west of the Indian Ocean, at an altitude of more than 1,100 metres. Here, the daytime temperatures are roughly similar to Dar es Salaam, but at night they fall to a far more comfortable 13-14C.

The Eastern Arc mountains, known as “Africa’s Galápagos” for their endemic species, have their own special climate, which provides a range of micro-habitats at different altitudes where specialist plants and animals – including the common houseplant the African violet – have evolved.

The Serengeti, in contrast, has a typically subtropical climate: warm and wet from November to April, dry and cool from May to August, and warmer but still dry in September and October.

The most extreme weather occurs on Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, where temperatures on the snow-capped summit can sometimes fall as low as -29C.