Weatherwatch: year-round sunshine in subtropical Bermuda

Photograph: CJ Gunther/EPA

One of the world’s smallest countries, with a total area of just 54 sq km, the British overseas territory of Bermuda lies in the western Atlantic Ocean, 1,000 km east of North Carolina in the US.

At a latitude of 32 degrees north of the equator, Bermuda has a subtropical climate, which combined with its oceanic position means there is not much variation in temperature between summer and winter. Summer maximums usually peak at about 30C, though occasionally range into the high 30s; in winter, they are around the low 20s, falling to the mid-teens at night.

Humidity is generally high, especially at the height of summer, again thanks to Bermuda being surrounded by ocean; and rainfall is fairly high, with an annual total of just over 1,400 mm (55 inches) – comparable with parts of western Britain. However, the rain tends to be concentrated in downpours, so sunshine levels are also high, with five or six hours a day in winter and up to 10 hours a day in summer.

With mostly guaranteed sunshine and warmth, it is little wonder that Bermuda is such a popular holiday destination for elderly Americans, often sporting the country’s signature long and baggy shorts.

But they might wish to avoid visiting in the late summer and early autumn, when the remnants of hurricanes or tropical storms from further south can bring unsettled and windy weather.