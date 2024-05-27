Weathers, Burger help Marlins dump Diamondbacks for fourth series victory in a row

Ryan Weathers scattered four hits through six shutout innings and Jake Burger had a two-run single as the Miami Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-1, in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz each had two hits and scored a run and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a double among two hits for Miami, which won its fourth consecutive series with its ninth win in the last 13 games.

Weathers (3-4), who has allowed one earned run through 21 innings in his last three starts, walked one and struck out seven. Tanner Scott pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his seventh save and extend his streak of not allowing an earned run to 14 1/3 innings.

Corbin Carroll tripled and scored a run for Arizona which finished with a total of just 15 hits in the three-game series. Kevin Ginkel (2-1) suffered the loss, allowing three unearned runs on three hits in one inning of relief.

Miami parlayed three singles against Ginkel and a throwing error by shortstop Kevin Newman into a 3-0 lead in the seventh. Nick Fortes and Sanchez started the rally with back-to-back one-out singles. De La Cruz then hit a grounder into the hole that Newman gloved but threw wildly to second allowing Fortes to score. After the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, Burger made it 3-0 with a single to left, his sixth hit of the series.

Arizona cut the lead to 3-1 in the eighth when Carroll hit a sinking liner past De La Cruz in left for his fourth triple of the year. Carroll then scored on a groundout by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Blake Walston, the 26th overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Diamondbacks, made his first major-league start for Arizona. The 6-foot-5 left-hander allowed four hits and a walk over 4 2/3 shutout innings. He struck out four and left after throwing 65 pitches, 46 for strikes.